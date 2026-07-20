Washington's push for transparency regarding unidentified aerial phenomena is a carefully managed smokescreen designed to hide the most staggering alien evidence from the public, according to a leading transparency advocate.

Speaking publicly, Dr. Steven Greer, founder of The Disclosure Project, alleged that the Trump administration is deliberately feeding the world minor files to slowly acclimatise a fragile population. The result is a global public left in the dark regarding the true scope of what the US government possesses.

For context, this critique arrives months after President Donald Trump formally instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to declassify records relating to UAPs. Since May 8, the administration has published four separate tranches of documents. These dumps included striking images from the NASA Apollo 12 and 17 missions, alongside FBI and CIA reports.

One lunar photograph appeared to show three unexplained dots hovering in the dark sky, while another document summarised sworn statements from seven federal officers who reported witnessing unidentified objects darting across the western United States in 2023.

Dr. Steven Greer Exposes Trump UFO Disclosure

To casual observers, these historic drops might seem like a monumental leap forward in government transparency. Greer sees it differently. He argues that while current releases are the beginning, the slow pacing is intentional. He firmly believes officials possess vastly more consequential material but have been advised to reveal it at a glacial pace.

'My understanding is that they've been advised to go slow on it, and to only release fairly much inconsequential material,' Greer stated. 'I don't agree with that strategy.'

He believes this cautious approach is backfiring. The public, whipped into a frenzy by promises of radical transparency, expected significantly more. People want definitive proof, but they are being handed the administrative equivalent of loose change.

'I think they're trying to do a slow roll,' he said. 'I think it's eroding trust in government.'

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Hidden Alien Evidence Stored Over Three Decades

The retired emergency physician is no newcomer to this contentious debate. Over thirty-six years, he has quietly encouraged military and intelligence insiders to break their silence. He systematically built an extensive archive of private testimony, stating unequivocally that this vault contains far more consequential evidence than anything released publicly.

'The archive we have, it's 36 years of accumulated evidence and whistleblower testimony and videos and photos and documents and government documents from all over the world, is vastly more consequential than what they released in these last four tranches,' Greer asserted.

His organisation is actively trying to ensure political leaders gain access to more material than they are permitted to see through highly curated White House releases. He suspects the administration intends to stretch disclosures out over a long timeline.

'I think more will be coming,' he noted. 'I think they're trying to do a slow roll, stretching out towards the end of the Trump administration.'

Criminal Enterprises Conceal Classified Alien Evidence Tech

One startling criticism centres on a massive public misunderstanding of the objects appearing in recent government disclosures. It sounds wild, but he argued that not every craft documented in these classified files is actually extraterrestrial.

Instead of visitors from distant galaxies, Greer claimed some sightings are advanced aircraft developed in absolute secrecy by the United States defence industry, utilising groundbreaking technologies hidden from public oversight.

'Since the late 1950s, we have mastered what's called electro-gravitic systems, which pop culture would call anti-gravity,' Greer explained.

He directly named major aerospace corporations. 'In reality, the majority of the UFOs seen are coming from the Lockheed Skunk Works, and Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon, and a few other prime contractors,' he stated.

He stressed that genuinely unexplained, non-human cases absolutely exist, but they have become intertwined with classified terrestrial military projects.

'There are ones that are nonhuman, no question,' he said. 'But there's also this other whole phenomenon that's actually man-made.'

This man-made phenomenon has a dark underbelly, with secret aerospace programmes actively utilised in illegal operations.

'The man-made objects have been used in clandestine and many criminal enterprises,' Greer stated bluntly. 'I can confirm that senior law enforcement in the United States have open criminal investigations into this.'

White House Resists Real Alien Evidence Disclosure

The entire disclosure movement has reached a dangerous moment. Greer argued that deeply entrenched interests fiercely resist broader transparency. These concerns intensified following the creation of a new White House advisory group tasked with examining UFO-related issues.

Greer alleged some individuals involved in this newly minted group have deep ties to organisations he believes have spent decades keeping vital information deliberately hidden.

'I think it's a five-alarm fire,' he warned ominously. 'There are some very questionable characters who have been put on a White House advisory council for this.'

He was particularly critical of the appointment of former Pentagon investigator Lue Elizondo to a senior National Security Council role.

'The worst thing I've seen in 36 years of trying to resolve this problem has happened in the last 30 days,' Greer said, claiming recent appointments have strengthened the influence of people connected to past secrecy efforts.

Global Impact Of Revealing True Alien Evidence

A persistent misconception surrounding the UFO conversation is the naive belief that presidents and senior military leaders automatically hold the keys to every classified programme.

'Part of these problems is that they're all very, very new to the subject,' he explained. 'I think the public makes the mistake of thinking, "Well, you're the President or you're the Secretary of War, and you have full knowledge of this." That is not how this has been operating.'

He claimed these programmes have operated continuously for decades outside normal government oversight, leaving senior officials unaware. It is mad stuff, really, the idea that the commander-in-chief might be completely locked out of the loop.

Despite his intense criticism, Greer believes the momentum of disclosure is accelerating. His organisation recently launched a worldwide appeal encouraging people working inside covert aerospace programmes to defect with positive proof of illegal operations.

'If this is released properly, it's going to be quite clear to the public that we, humans, have figured out very advanced energy and propulsion systems that would absolutely replace the need for oil or gas,' he said.