A NASA insider's old allegation that UFO images were removed from agency photographs before public release has resurfaced after renewed attention on Donna Hare, a former NASA contractor who said a technician told her unusual objects were routinely airbrushed out of pictures bound for the public. Hare said the exchange happened in 1970 or 1971 while she was working at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Hare first took the claim public at the Disclosure Project press conference in Washington in May 2001 and repeated it in later interviews, but the original image, the technician's name and any written NASA policy have never been produced. IBTimes UK could not independently verify Hare's account, so the allegation should be treated with caution.

How the NASA Insider's UFO Photos Story Took Shape

Hare said she worked for NASA contractor Philco Ford Aerospace from 1967 to 1981 and had security clearance that allowed her into restricted areas linked to photographic work. According to her account, a friend in the photo lab showed her an image of a round white object with sharply defined edges hanging above a field of pine trees, the sort of detail she said she had never seen before in an ordinary photograph.

When she asked if it was a UFO, Hare said the technician replied, 'I can't tell you that.' She later recalled pressing him on what would happen to the image and said he answered, 'well, we always have to airbrush them out before we sell them to the public.' That is the hinge of the entire claim, and also the problem with it.

Her account carried weight in UFO circles because she presented herself not as a casual observer but as someone who had worked inside a highly controlled environment. Still, even on her own version of events, she did not keep the photograph, did not name the technician and did not point to any surviving document that could settle the matter.

Hare also folded her claim into a much broader set of allegations about what NASA personnel and astronauts supposedly knew. She said a worker involved in Apollo-era quarantine and debriefing told her that astronauts had spoken about strange craft following them and that three were on the Moon when the landing took place. Hare said those involved were warned not to speak in the interest of national security, a dramatic claim that has circulated for years but remains unproven.

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Why the NASA Insider's Publicly Released Claim Resurfaced

The story has bounced back into view because old UFO testimony never really dies, it just waits for a new hook. In this case, the hook was renewed online chatter around 3I/ATLAS, with frustration over limited imagery and fresh speculation about alien technology helping to drag Hare's decades-old allegation back into circulation. Clips of her testimony have been recirculating on Reddit, X and TikTok, giving the claim a new audience far beyond the usual disclosure crowd.

The Pentagon has released batches of UAP records, including Apollo-era material, but nothing in those public files has confirmed Hare's account or produced evidence that NASA doctored satellite imagery to remove alien craft. The gap between suspicion and proof remains wide, and yes, that still matters. Even so, the appeal of Hare's story is obvious. It offers a clean villain, a hidden process and the suggestion that the truth was sitting in a lab all along, quietly brushed away before anyone outside the building could get a look.

It also fits neatly into a familiar suspicion that official space imagery is too curated, too polished, too careful. A bit wild, perhaps, but that is exactly why these claims keep travelling. What remains now is less a solved mystery than a stubborn absence. No original photo. No named technician. No formal policy. No released file that backs Hare up. Just a former contractor's account, repeated over years, and the nagging possibility, for believers at least, that the strangest thing in the frame was the thing removed before public release.