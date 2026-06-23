George R.R. Martin's The Winds of Winter has hit a grim milestone this week, as the gap since his last A Song of Ice and Fire novel was published has now grown longer than the time it took him to release the first five books, leaving fans to wonder if The Winds of Winter will ever actually arrive. The fifth instalment, A Dance with Dragons, came out on 12 July 2011, and as of yesterday more days have passed since that date than between the first novel, A Game of Thrones, and A Dance with Dragons combined.

Martin's saga began in print on 1 August 1996, when A Game of Thrones was first published. From that moment to the release of A Dance with Dragons spanned 5,458 days. According to Collider's calculation, we have now crossed day 5,459 since A Dance with Dragons hit bookshops.

In other words, readers have been waiting longer for The Winds of Winter alone than they waited for the entire original five-book run that turned a niche fantasy series into a mainstream cultural event and ultimately fed HBO's blockbuster adaptation, Game of Thrones.

The wait for 'The Winds of Winter' has officially surpassed the time it took George R.R. Martin to release the first 5 ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ books 📚 pic.twitter.com/5o7UutcYY9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 21, 2026

The Winds of Winter's Tortured Timeline

A slow accumulation of delays, shifting estimates and unfinished promises that have become their own kind of running joke in fandom circles. The Winds of Winter was originally expected to follow A Dance with Dragons in a relatively conventional publishing window. Instead, the book has drifted into something closer to myth.

Martin has released periodic progress updates over the years on his blog, often framed as word-count check-ins or reflections on specific character chapters. Officially, The Winds of Winter is still intended to be the penultimate entry in A Song of Ice and Fire, with a final volume titled A Dream of Spring slated to follow. Unofficially, the tone has grown more uncertain. Collider notes that Martin recently acknowledged there are days he is simply 'not in the mood' to finish the series at all, a candour that lands somewhere between honest and alarming for readers who have invested nearly three decades in his world.

There is no release date for The Winds of Winter. Not even a year. Not even a 'maybe soon.' Collider captures the mood with a touch of gallows humour, suggesting that if a date were finally announced, 'angels would descend from heaven with bells and whistles on.' Until a publisher puts a calendar square around it, nothing is confirmed and everything, frankly, should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Winds of Winter Fans Watch Martin Work Elsewhere

The frustration, and it is frustration rather than simple impatience at this point, is magnified by the fact that Martin has not exactly disappeared. He has remained an active public figure, increasingly focused on adaptations and side projects rather than the core books that made his name.

For starters, his Targaryen history Fire & Blood has already been adapted into HBO's prequel series House of the Dragon, which has been renewed and expanded while The Winds of Winter sits unseen. The Dunk and Egg novellas, set earlier in the same universe, have likewise moved into the television pipeline as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which debuted this year. Martin is credited, consulted and heavily involved in these projects, which pays off for the shows but inevitably fuels the perception among readers that the main saga is no longer his priority.

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It can be recalled that HBO's Game of Thrones overtook the books years ago, forcing showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss to improvise an endgame based on Martin's broad outlines rather than finished novels. Season 8 of the series delivered an ending divisive, disputed, but final.

For many viewers that was enough. For book loyalists, however, the television finale only underlined how much remains unresolved on the page, from the fate of certain still-living characters to the identity and significance of the 'secret Targaryen boy on the boat' referenced by Collider.

The contrast is stark. The fictional story of Westeros has had time to conquer television, conclude, and splinter into spin-offs while the next chapter of its original text remains stubbornly theoretical.

Publishers and HBO have mostly avoided making hard statements about the book's status, presumably to steer clear of overpromising. Martin himself has stressed in past posts that no one is more aware of the delay than he is, and that he prefers to deliver a book he is satisfied with rather than rush to meet external pressure. That argument is reasonable in isolation. Fifteen years into the wait, reasonable starts to collide with reality.

The wait for THE WINDS OF WINTER has now lasted longer than it took George R.R. Martin to write and publish the first five A SONG OF ICE AND FIRE novels. 📚🐺 pic.twitter.com/hRRpJTeYCZ — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 22, 2026

So fans mark each new milestone ten years, then twelve, now more than 5,459 days as a kind of dark calendar of their own. The pot has been watched for so long that many no longer believe it will ever boil. And until The Winds of Winter actually lands on a shelf, bound and dated, they are probably right to be sceptical.