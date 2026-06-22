George RR Martin has used a new blog post about an upcoming animated film to hit back at years of abuse from impatient readers, accusing some fans of telling him he is 'so old' and 'going to die anyway' because The Winds of Winter is still not finished. The 75‑year‑old A Song of Ice and Fire author wrote the post on his personal site after announcing he will produce an adaptation of A Dozen Tough Jobs, a novel by his late friend and science fiction writer Howard Waldrop.

Every time the author surfaces online with anything that is not a progress report from Westeros, a vocal subset of his audience piles in. For those who have not been following the saga, The Winds of Winter is the long‑delayed sixth volume in his fantasy series, the source material that inspired HBO's Game of Thrones. Fans have been waiting more than a decade for the book, and Martin's other creative ventures have increasingly become lightning rods for that frustration.

In his latest post, Martin anticipated the backlash almost before it arrived. 'I know, I know, for some of you out there, this is not the post you were waiting for,' he wrote, addressing readers directly. 'You're pissed that this is not about Westeros, not about THE WINDS OF WINTER.' The line reads as part resignation, part challenge. He knows the script now, and he is plainly tired of it.

The wait for 'The Winds of Winter' has officially surpassed the time it took George R.R. Martin to release the first 5 ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’ books 📚 pic.twitter.com/5o7UutcYY9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 21, 2026

George RR Martin Details 'Cruel' Fan Comments Over The Winds of Winter

Martin says that whenever he shares news about side projects, his comment sections fill with versions of the same accusation. In this post, he decided to spell them out himself. Among the remarks he says he is routinely hit with are 'you have given up on the book', 'you don't want to write any more', 'it won't be any good even if you finish it', 'just let someone else write it', and the bluntest of the lot, 'you're so old, you're going to die anyway'.

Coming from one of modern fantasy's most influential writers, the list lands with a certain weariness. There is irritation, certainly, but also something closer to hurt. Martin does not pretend this is just online noise. He calls it out as cruel, especially the taunts that fixate on his age and mortality rather than the work itself.

In response, he offers what looks like both a defence and a reminder. 'I do care. I do,' Martin insisted. 'About Westeros, and the Starks and the Lannisters, about Tyrion and Dany and Asha and the direwolves and the dragons.' He names the families and figures that have become global fixtures since Game of Thrones first aired, and then underlines the point. 'They all mean a lot to me, more than you can possibly imagine.'

It is as close as he comes to pleading his case. The people of Westeros, he is saying, are not abandoned. Whatever the internet may think, he has not simply packed them away and moved on.

New Film Project Shows George RR Martin Is Not Standing Still

The other half of the blog post, the part that technically prompted it, is Martin's fresh role on A Dozen Tough Jobs. The project is an animated adaptation of Howard Waldrop's novel of the same name, with Martin involved as a producer.

Waldrop was not just another genre name to him. The two met as teenagers through science fiction fanzines and kept up a friendship that lasted decades, right up until Waldrop's death in January 2024. Martin has described him in past essays and in his retrospective collection Dreamsongs as a crucial creative influence as well as a close friend.

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Taking A Dozen Tough Jobs to the screen, then, is framed less as a distraction than as an act of remembrance. From Martin's perspective, this is not him wandering off from Westeros to chase a novelty project, but honouring someone whose work mattered to him long before Game of Thrones became a global franchise.

Even so, those hoping for a fresh timeline on The Winds of Winter will not find it here. Martin offers no new numbers and no date. The last time he publicly sketched out the book's progress was in 2023, when he said he was roughly 75 per cent of the way through the manuscript and still could not circle a release window. Nothing in the latest blog suggests that has changed, and nothing is confirmed yet, so any guesses on timing should be taken with a grain of salt.

What he does repeat, firmly, is his intention to finish. Martin has said before that The Winds of Winter will be followed by a final volume, A Dream of Spring, to complete A Song of Ice and Fire. In this post he again rejects the idea of handing the series off or leaving it open‑ended. 'I have not given up,' he wrote at the end. 'I will not give up.'

That closing line is doing a lot of work. It is aimed at the faithful readers who are simply waiting, at the critics who have grown contemptuous and, perhaps, at the older writer staring down the scale of his own creation. For all the talk of dragons and direwolves, George RR Martin is really arguing for something unfashionable in internet culture: that an author is entitled to both loyalty to his story and the freedom to live a life beyond finishing it.