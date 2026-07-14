If you spent most of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4 wondering where Aemond Targaryen and his dragon Vhagar had gone, you were not alone. The prince and the series' most formidable warrior are absent for much of 'Tumbleton', and that omission is deliberate.

Rather than unleashing Vhagar in another battle, HBO shifts the focus elsewhere, leaving viewers to debate whether Aemond died after the events of Episode 2, or whether Alys Rivers is hiding something when she claims he has left Harrenhal.

'House Of The Dragon' Keeps Aemond's Fate Off Screen

In 'Tumbleton', Criston Cole and Gwayne Hightower finally reach Harrenhal after following Vhagar to the Riverlands. However, they find the castle empty except for Alys, who tells them Aemond immediately fled with Vhagar when he learned that Rhaenyra Targaryen had taken King's Landing.

Viewers already know that Alys is lying. Aemond was severely injured in 'Queen's Landing' and had fallen unconscious in front of her. Even so, Aemond's fate has been unclear for two episodes, and fans could relate to Gwayne's frustration about their ally being missing.

Although the show is keeping Aemond in the background, book readers are confident that he will return and continue to play a major role in the Dance of the Dragons.

In George R.R. Martin's book 'Fire and Blood', the prince seizes Harrenhal and takes Alys as his lover. He later takes part in one of the most brutal fights in the civil war, so viewers were encouraged to see a brief shot of Aemond practising with his sword in the 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 5 teaser.

What Happens In 'Tumbleton' While Aemond Is Missing?

The episode keeps Aemond and Vhagar away from the main action for most of its runtime, creating the sense that the Greens' strongest asset is absent just as tensions increase across Westeros.

Rather than resolving Aemond's situation, Episode 4 concentrates on the political consequences elsewhere: Daemon Targaryen embarks on a risky mission that takes an unexpected turn, Rhaenyra faces growing pressure as her authority begins to weaken, and Ormund Hightower becomes a more significant figure for the Green faction.

Read more 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4 Leaks Ahead of Release Time: What Will Happen? 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4 Leaks Ahead of Release Time: What Will Happen?

Viewers and fans also meet Daeron Targaryen, who has been Ormund's squire and is initially unrecognisable as a Targaryen because of his dark red hair, like his mother Alicent.

The episode shows Daeron as a kind prince who is strongly influenced by his uncle. Although he aims to act justly, he is also easily guided by Ormund.

Although 'Tumbleton' does not feature Vhagar in battle, there are several dragons in the episode, including one previously believed to be dead.

Aegon Targaryen finds the body of Sunfyre and declares that the dragon is still alive. There is also a brief moment between Daeron and Tessarion before Ormund gives them both a harsh order.

In addition, Caraxes plays a central role in helping Daemon Targaryen work out the identity of Sheepstealer's rider. As of the end of Episode 4, the series has not confirmed Aemond's precise condition or location on screen.

'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 4 is currently streaming on Sky Atlantic HD.