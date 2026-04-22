The dismembered remains of 28-year-old Igor Komarov, allegedly the son of a Ukrainian mob boss, have been formally identified in Bali. Indonesian police said his severed head and other body parts were found weeks after he was kidnapped in February. Officers confirmed the identification through DNA tests matching samples from his parents and bloodstains recovered from a rented car on the island.

The case first drew attention in February when Komarov vanished while on holiday in Bali with his influencer girlfriend, Yea Mishalova, and a friend. Local reports said he was initially abducted from his motorcycle but managed to escape and alert police. Investigators say he was then seized again on 15 February in what they now describe as a planned and well resourced operation.

Remains Identified Through DNA

The latest development came after a series of grim discoveries on Bali's lower east coast. Less than two weeks after the reported kidnapping, human remains were found in a river in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police later confirmed the remains belonged to Komarov. Officers said they recovered a head, a right leg, parts of the upper chest, thighs and internal organs. Forensic analysis suggested the body had been dead for two or three days before it was found.

The extent of the decomposition meant visual identification was not possible. Investigators instead sent bone samples for DNA testing. Bali police said the results matched DNA taken from Komarov's parents, ending any hope that he might still be alive.

Investigators also linked the remains to a blood trail found in a rented Toyota Avanza and a villa believed to have been used by the kidnappers. Bali Police Senior Commander Ariasandy told the Jakarta Globe: 'Blood spatters found at the villa and in the Avanza car, which is suspected to have been used by the perpetrators, were examined, and the results are identical to the DNA of the victim's mother.'

Police said CCTV footage showing the car and two motorcycles leaving the first crime scene led them to a house where one man was detained. Officers have since identified six other men as suspects, although the source material does not include further official details on charges or court dates.

Authorities have also said one of Komarov's companions was taken during the same ambush but later released after a ransom was paid. The amount and the identity of the payer have not been independently detailed. That part of the account remains based on reported claims rather than a published police document.

Ransom Video And Weeks Of Tracking

According to reports cited by The Tab, the men suspected of carrying out the kidnapping had allegedly tracked Komarov for weeks. Those reports say they monitored the Instagram posts of his girlfriend to work out where he was staying and how he was moving around the island.

The story gained wider attention after an Instagram post and a ransom video circulated online. In the footage, Komarov appears bruised and badly injured, with blackened eyes, as he pleads directly with his mother and describes the violence he says he had already suffered.

The kidnappers demanded $10 million for his release. Speaking under apparent duress, Komarov is heard saying: 'As soon as these ten million are received in their accounts, they will immediately let me go to the place where they took me.'

This story is nuts. This guy, Igor Komarov, the son of a Ukrainian crime boss, was kidnapped in Bali 2 weeks ago by some people who said his dad stole a ton of money from them.



They broke his legs, cut off his fingers, and tortured the hell out of him and made him film a bunch… pic.twitter.com/9sZIrKOYiG — Mel (@Villgecrazylady) February 27, 2026

He then turns to his mother in a desperate appeal. 'Mum, mum, I beg you, please help me. We stole those 10 million they're asking you for,' he says. 'Give them back those 10 million. Please.'

Komarov also lists a series of injuries, saying he had multiple broken legs, broken ribs and a punctured rib cage. At one point he says: 'They've already chopped off some of my limbs.' As described in the reporting, the video offers a deeply disturbing glimpse into what appears to have been a prolonged ordeal.

Indonesian police have not publicly released the ransom video in full. The available reporting also does not clearly establish the timeline between its recording, the ransom demands, any payments made and Komarov's death. What is clear from the official statements cited is that by the time his remains were found in the river, any rescue effort had become a recovery operation.

At this stage, investigators have not publicly confirmed a detailed motive beyond the demand for $10 million and Komarov's alleged family ties to organised crime. Until police or prosecutors release fuller findings, much of the background to the killing remains unverified.

For now, the confirmed facts are stark. Komarov was tracked, abducted and later identified through DNA after his dismembered remains were recovered from a Bali river. Much of the wider background remains unclear, but the forensic evidence has already established the brutal outcome.