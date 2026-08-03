New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was not permitted to speak at the Queens funeral of a fallen US Army sergeant on Friday. The grieving family of 28-year-old Staff Sgt. Angel Sarah Rampersad requested that the local leader remain seated during the service at the Calvary Assembly of God Church, citing a strict desire to avoid political distractions as the community mourned her passing.

The solemn gathering came after Rampersad was killed on the 17th of July 2026. The 28-year-old lost her life during a devastating Iranian missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. She was stationed at the Middle Eastern facility as an integral part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the ongoing military campaign directed against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Her tragic death prompted widespread mourning across her local community and highlighted the ongoing risks faced by deployed military personnel.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Snubbed at Funeral

During the service, which took place just half a mile from the soldier's family home in Ozone Park, the mayor was relegated to a seat in the fourth row of the congregation. He remained in a silent spectator role throughout the proceedings, sitting through a succession of Christian hymns and gospel songs without being called upon to deliver remarks.

A source involved in planning the funeral arrangements said, 'The family is more conservative and wanted to limit any political distractions'.

The decision left the Ugandan-born mayor, who has been in office for seven months, observing the service quietly alongside other local attendees. After the church proceedings officially concluded, NYPD officers respectfully carried Rampersad's flag-draped coffin out of the building and carefully placed it into a waiting hearse.

This initiated a blocks-long police procession that escorted the fallen soldier to her eventual resting place in Long Island, drawing attention from bystanders along the route.

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Army Sergeant Funeral Proceeds Without Mayor Speaking

Outside the venue, Mamdani stood in the street as handlers positioned him for a brief photo opportunity. He was placed directly in front of an impassive honour guard, where he stood for several moments with his back to the congregation.

During this specific period, he faced a New York flag that was hovering mere inches from his face, holding his hands tightly clasped together while waiting for the procession to continue.

The mayor remained in this position until he was eventually joined by fellow Democratic politicians, Governor Kathy Hochul and State Attorney General Letitia James. It was only upon their arrival that he turned to face the gathered crowd. Despite the sombre reality of the event, international coverage varied in its portrayal of the scene, with others describing the livestream as 'Mamdani consoles the family of US soldier killed in Jordan.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify any personal interactions beyond what was publicly observed during the official event.

Queens Community Mourns Fallen Army Sergeant Rampersad

The local neighbourhood of Ozone Park, where American flags were seen fluttering at half-mast throughout the week, showed deep respect for the grieving family. This is an area with strong electoral ties to the current mayor, having voted for Mamdani by a 23-point margin over Andrew Cuomo during the previous year's election cycle. However, the focus on Friday remained entirely on honouring the life, legacy, and ultimate sacrifice of the young soldier.

Rampersad, who originally arrived in the United States from Trinidad with her family at the age of two, grew up with a strong commitment to public duty. The military tradition runs deeply within her immediate family structure. According to family friend and neighbour Carlos Garcia, her uncle previously served in the Army, while her brother-in-law served in the Marines.

Fallen Soldier Honoured at Army Sergeant Funeral

Garcia reflected on Rampersad's dedication to her role in the armed forces, noting her lifelong passion for her demanding work. 'She died for her country doing what she loved,' Garcia said to reporters. This sentiment of pride and loss was echoed heavily throughout the neighbourhood, where flags drooped heavily on porches up and down the residential streets surrounding her family residence.

Before the solemn funeral proceedings officially began at the church, her grieving mother stood outside the family home to address the gathered crowd of neighbours, friends, and journalists.

Demonstrating remarkable composure in the face of profound personal tragedy, Carol Acevedo spoke directly about her daughter's undeniable sacrifice. 'She died for this country, and I am a mother who's highly proud of her,' Acevedo told the crowd.