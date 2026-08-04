Tel Aviv Vice-Mayor Guy Avner has challenged New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to a charity boxing match, accusing him of fuelling hatred towards the Jewish diaspora.

In a video broadcast across social media on Monday, the Israeli leader demanded the two politicians face off physically to resolve their escalating war of words.

The proposed transatlantic bout would direct all proceeds to a charity of Mamdani's choosing, provided he steps into the ring and faces his critic.

Avner used the broadcast to explicitly condemn the New York mayor for rhetoric he claims is actively harmful to the state of Israel and the broader Jewish community. This unconventional challenge stems from a diplomatic dispute that made international headlines in July.

During an interview, Mamdani revealed his administration was considering detaining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. This theoretical arrest would have occurred during the September United Nations General Assembly.

The New York mayor ultimately walked back the threat after conceding his office held no legal authority to execute international warrants, though the political damage had clearly already registered overseas.

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Tel Aviv Vice-Mayor Issues Physical Challenge to NYC Leader

Avner bypassed official municipal correspondence to issue his challenge directly on Instagram. He delivered a straightforward assessment of Mamdani and his recent tenure. 'Mayor Mamdani, you've been saying a lot of horrible stuff, creating a lot of hatred towards the Jewish people,' the Israeli official declared. While Avner professed his admiration for America and New York City, his verdict on its current leadership was uncompromising.

'You, Mamdani, you're bad news,' Avner stated in the recording. He then laid out the exact terms of his proposed physical confrontation and demanded the American leader stop disrespecting the Jewish people.

The vice-mayor promised to bring the fight directly to his political rival. He warned Mamdani that there was nowhere to run and nowhere to hide, insisting it was time they met face-to- face for a charity event.

The digital provocation included a sharply worded caption designed to ensure the video circulated widely across Instagram. Avner urged his online followers to share the footage continuously until the American mayor accepted the terms.

In a pointed reference to the summer diplomatic spat, Avner offered to host the fight in Israel and assured Mamdani he would not face arrest upon arrival. This strategy highlights how modern political grievances are increasingly amplified by public internet algorithms rather than mediated through official municipal correspondence.

A Charity Boxing Match for Zohran Mamdani and Guy Avner

Following the immediate viral traction of the Monday broadcast, Avner clarified his motivations in a detailed statement provided to The Jerusalem Post.

He explained that the decision to challenge a foreign municipal leader to physical combat was rooted in the foundational mechanics of the sport itself. Boxing, he argued, requires opponents to face one another directly.

The Tel Aviv official accused Mamdani of repeatedly throwing rhetorical punches at Israel, the Israel Defence Forces, and the global Jewish community.

Avner suggested that trading barbs through newspaper headlines and digital platforms lacked consequence. He invited the New York mayor to step into a regulated environment where rules, respect, and accountability are strictly enforced.

When pressed on the specific timing of this unusual challenge, Avner pointed to a global landscape fraught with tension. He noted that words carry distinct consequences, especially in the current climate. The vice-mayor highlighted the precipitous rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide following the Hamas-led massacres in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

According to Avner, public leaders bear a profound responsibility to lower the societal temperature rather than inflame it during periods of existential threat. He expressed a need to draw a definitive line against the normalisation of hostile language and said that many Jewish citizens experience this type of political rhetoric as a direct and deeply hostile attack.