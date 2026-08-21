First Lady Melania Trump made a rare appearance at the White House Rose Garden Thursday, opening with a light-hearted remark: 'I heard you missed me. Here I am.' The message elicited laughter from the audience.

The First Lady has been seen in public just 38 times this year, according to an analysis by an American publication. Her last appearance together with President Donald Trump was on 19 July 2026 for the FIFA World Cup final, where they were joined by their son Baron and Eric Trump.

Melania Skips Public Appearances

Melania's public schedule has been markedly sparse compared with her earlier years in the role. During President Trump's first 18 months in office, Melania made over 140 public appearances.

Read more Where Is Melania? Absence Fuels Speculation as Aide Natalie Harp Leaves Notes in Trump's Private Space Where Is Melania? Absence Fuels Speculation as Aide Natalie Harp Leaves Notes in Trump's Private Space

By contrast, she has not been seen in over 32 days, missing the White House Correspondents' Dinner on 24 July 2026—one of the longest presidential traditions. Melania also skipped the funeral of one of President Trump's closest political allies Senator Lindsey Graham later that month.

Her non-appearances have kept tongues wagging due to the constant presence of Natalie Harp, the President's aide, who was reported to have worked without routine clearance for a year. Harp was reportedly not seen at the First Lady's event at the Rose Garden.

Political Undercurrents

Speculation about Melania's absence has been amplified by political opponents. Last week, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff quipped that President Trump would rather 'build his ballroom and travel with Natalie' than fulfil presidential duties.

A White House source told reporters that 'the first lady doesn't like these types of things,' suggesting Melania is uncomfortable with the attention surrounding her husband's professional relationship with Harp.

'Fostering the Future' Initiative

Melania was back at the White House to announce scholarship grants under a program called 'Fostering the Future.' She and President Trump received a cheque worth $2 million (£1.5 million) from Fox Corporation and IndyCar, which is set to celebrate the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

'Fostering the Future elevates America's youth based on merit and talent, lifting them beyond economic circumstance and every other condition that may limit opportunity,' Melania said in her speech. 'Our mission is simple yet transformational: provide every young person from the foster care community the chance to earn a college education, launch a meaningful career, and achieve lasting financial independence.'

Launched in 2021, the initiative prioritises children who grew up in foster care and have limited access to higher education. The latest round of scholarships will be directed to Indiana and Purdue Universities.

Patriotic Look

According to the social media account FLOTUS Report, Melania wore a Michael Kors button-up top, red Dior pencil skirt and a pair of red suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, depicting the colours of the American flag. She also wore cuff links bearing the presidential seal.

Following President Trump's second-term win, Melania reflected on her role: 'The first time was challenging. We didn't have much of the information... But this time, I have everything... I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.