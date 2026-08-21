For Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the prospect has become a political and deeply personal warning, with the MAGA father telling his 18-year-old daughter that the prestigious university could 'corrupt' her mind and leave her 'perverted and contorted'.

The extraordinary exchange appears in the second episode of Duffy's new travel reality series, 'The Great American Road Trip', which follows him, his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy and their nine children on a seven-month journey across the United States.

Duffy Urges Daughter Paloma To Think Twice About Harvard

The episode, titled 'College Dreams and a Homecoming', follows the family as they prepare to visit Boston colleges with Paloma, who is considering where she might continue her education.Harvard quickly becomes a point of disagreement between father and daughter.

Duffy, a prominent conservative figure who serves in President Donald Trump's administration, tells Paloma he worries that attending the Ivy League university could expose her to political views that clash with the values she was raised with.

'If I send you there, I think what happens is they have professionalized figuring out how they can take good, young girls like you and, I think, corrupt their mind... They get perverted and contorted,' Duffy says.

The comments put his concerns about higher education into unusually blunt terms, particularly because they were directed at his own daughter while cameras were rolling.

Sean Duffy to his daughter who wants to go to Harvard: "If I send you there, I think what happens is they have professionalized figuring out how they can take good, young girls like you and, I think, corrupt their mind…They get perverted and contorted." pic.twitter.com/Ey3qFPnZeF — BulwarkClips (@BulwarkClips) August 19, 2026

Paloma Pushes Back Over a 'One-Sided' Education

Paloma does not simply accept her father's argument. She suggests that attending a liberal institution such as Harvard could actually expose her to a wider range of ideas, rather than leaving her with the more conservative outlook she might encounter at a right-leaning college.

Her argument appears to be that hearing perspectives different from those she grew up with could make her education less 'one-sided'. Duffy remains unconvinced.

Rather than describing Harvard simply as politically liberal, he warns that its influence could fundamentally change his daughter. His choice of words, particularly the phrase 'perverted and contorted', has since become the most controversial part of the exchange.

The remarks also highlight a broader conservative criticism of American universities, with many right-wing figures accusing elite colleges of pushing progressive politics and challenging traditional values.

Duffy's Harvard Warning Sparks Fury Online

Clips from the episode quickly circulated online, where viewers sharply criticised Duffy for discouraging his daughter from pursuing a place at one of America's most prestigious universities.

One critic argued that the real problem was denying a child the opportunity to attend Harvard if she managed to earn admission.

Another said the conversation was depressing because Paloma appeared to have ambitions of her own, accusing Duffy of undermining her dreams while suggesting she could not think independently.

The backlash focused not only on Duffy's political views but also on the way he characterised his daughter's potential transformation.

For critics, the exchange sounded less like a warning about education and more like an attempt to protect Paloma from ideas her father fears she may encounter.

Instead of roads, airports or patriotism, the spotlight is firmly on Duffy's warning to his daughter about one of America's most famous universities.

Whether Paloma ultimately chooses Harvard remains unclear, but her father's stark prediction has already transformed a family discussion about college into one of the most talked-about moments from the series.