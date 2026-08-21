Sarasota County voters flipped their school board on Tuesday, ousting the conservative majority that ran the district since 2022 and handing two former teachers control of a system now cutting 259 jobs as voucher money drains its budget.

Megan Tennimon won the District 4 seat with about 55% of the vote, while Beth Mayberry took District 5 with roughly 57%, each defeating a candidate backed by the Republican Party of Sarasota County by more than 10 points. Both women taught in public classrooms before running.

A third seat, District 1, is headed to a runoff on 3 November between Jimmy Glover, who finished first with about 44%, and Republican-backed Heidi Brandt. The seat belonged to Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, who did not seek re-election.

Voters End the Culture War Era

With sitting members Tom Edwards and Liz Barker, the new arrivals give progressives a commanding majority for at least two years. Conservatives now hold a single seat.

The result closes a chapter that turned quiet board meetings into national flashpoints. Since 2022, when Governor Ron DeSantis personally endorsed candidates, the board pushed book removals, restrictions tied to Florida's ban on teaching young children about sexual orientation and gender identity, and a January resolution pledging cooperation with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Ziegler, who later left Moms for Liberty and weathered a 2023 scandal involving her husband, had chaired the board since 2014. Equality Florida, an advocacy group that backed both winners, said the result showed Moms for Liberty was 'in free fall'.

A Budget Crisis the New Board Inherits

The victory comes with a financial mess. Sarasota County Schools plans to eliminate 180 instructional positions and 79 classified jobs this year, a roughly 6% cut to teaching staff, with first-year teachers set to go first.

The pressure is stacking up. Pandemic-era federal money has run out, inflation has outpaced state funding, and enrolment has flatlined in an ageing county. Nearly $45 million (£33 million) in public money shifted to private school vouchers this year, with about 4,800 local students using them to attend private schools.

Rex Ingerick, president of the Sarasota Classified/Teachers Association, said the district had never faced reductions on this scale.

Why the Fights and the Cuts Ran Together

Here is the part the campaign noise buried. While the old board fought over ICE, books, and gender, the money that pays teachers quietly collapsed. The new majority did not so much win a culture war as inherit the wreckage of one.

Tennimon made the link plain on election night, telling supporters her children had spent almost their entire schooling 'living with culture wars and dealing with policies that have nothing to do with education'.

What Happens Next

The runoff will decide whether conservatives keep even one seat. School board races in Florida stay officially non-partisan, though the campaigns rarely are, and a strong turnout could tip the final seat either way.

For the winners, the hard part starts now. Mayberry, a retired maths teacher, has said her focus is fighting for school funding. Tennimon plans to tour every school before taking her seat. Neither can undo cuts already set for this year, and both inherit a budget squeezed by forces far larger than any single board.