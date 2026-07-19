Football's grandest stage briefly became a red carpet on Sunday, as Hollywood, music royalty and world leaders descended on New Jersey for the World Cup final. Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time at New York New Jersey Stadium, with Ferran Torres' 106th-minute strike settling a tense contest played out in front of an announced attendance of 80,663.

Off the pitch, the occasion drew an equally star-studded crowd, from film icons to sitting heads of state. Here is who turned out for football's biggest night.

Read more FIFA World Cup Final Security: 9/11 Comparisons Swirl as New Jersey Governor Urges Vigilance Ahead of Trump Visit FIFA World Cup Final Security: 9/11 Comparisons Swirl as New Jersey Governor Urges Vigilance Ahead of Trump Visit

Tom Cruise's Cryptic Pre-Match Role

Tom Cruise headlined the pre-match entertainment, delivering a rousing address before kick-off: 'More than 30 days ago, 48 nations began a journey. They crossed oceans, they crossed borders, they crossed cultures and together they showed us why this game belongs to the world.'

He continued that football is 'a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends.' One outlet described the intervention as a 'bizarre pre-game speech'.

Cruise's appearance was part of a closing ceremony that also featured Post Malone, IShowSpeed, Laura Pausini, Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger.

Tom Cruise gives an inspirational speech while opening the FIFA #WorldCup final:



"So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is unity. This is greatness."



(via FOX) pic.twitter.com/xNxQPhnaqA — Variety (@Variety) July 19, 2026

Robbie Williams, Shakira and a Star-Studded Soundtrack

Williams joined Scherzinger and Pausini for the World Cup's official anthem, 'Desire', while Jennifer Hudson sang the US national anthem and Post Malone performed with Swae Lee. The half-time show, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, featured Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS.

Martin left fans with a personal note: 'Thank you for being a vital part of the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 The Final Halftime Show. With love, Chris Martin Coldplay.'

Spain's 2010 winner Andrés Iniesta and Argentina's 1978 champion Mario Kempes carried the World Cup onto the pitch, joined by tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz and Squid Game actor Hoyeon.

Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Laura Pausini perform 'Desire' at the World Cup final 🎶🔥 pic.twitter.com/0kA4gMlm96 — OneFootball (@OneFootball) July 19, 2026

Hollywood, Music and Sport Fill the Stands

Matt Damon attended with his wife Luciana, alongside Jay-Z and Beyoncé, David and Victoria Beckham, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Serena and Pharrell Williams, Javier Bardem, Jon Hamm and Trevor Noah.

Sports stars included Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama, Dwyane Wade, Rob Gronkowski, Zinédine Zidane and Marcelo. Photographers captured Chalamet and Jenner sharing a kiss courtside ahead of kick-off.

The celebrities are out in force at the World Cup final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mGvn24JpLH — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) July 19, 2026

World Leaders Share a VIP Suite

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump shared a VIP suite with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada's prime minister Mark Carney, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and Spain's prime minister Pedro Sánchez.

JUST NOW: President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino spotted at the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/jWLQT0lSEU — WORLD NEWS (@_MAGA_NEWS_) July 19, 2026

Security was tightened accordingly, with hundreds queuing for up to three hours before entering the stadium. On the pitch, Argentina were reduced to ten men when Enzo Fernández was sent off before Torres struck to seal Spain's 1-0 win.

Between Cruise's stage turn and a head of state's guest list, the 2026 final proved football's showcase night had lost none of its star wattage.