A horrific school shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School in Thailand on Friday has left at least eight people dead, including the suspected 14-year-old gunman, plunging the nation into mourning and reigniting urgent questions over youth access to firearms.

Police believe the ninth-grade student first shot and killed his grandparents at their residence in Nonthaburi province's Bang Bua Thong district using his grandfather's handgun.

The teenager then travelled to the nearby secondary school campus in Bang Kruai, where he opened fire inside corridors and classrooms before taking his own life.

The coordinated violence has shaken communities across the Bangkok metropolitan region, prompting immediate security reviews and widespread calls for tighter domestic gun controls.

THAILAND



Mass shooting at school in Nonthaburi province



Thai officials have revised down the death toll from the school shooting. Earlier officials said a total of eight people were killed (the suspect’s two grandparents at their home, and then three teachers and three students… pic.twitter.com/R3xwobAoKu — Grouse Beater (@Grouse_Beater) August 7, 2026

Chaos Inside Classrooms and Emergency Response

The assault unfolded around 9:30am local time as students settled into morning classes in well known Nonthaburi secondary school with around 3,000 students.

Witnesses reported hearing rapid gunfire echo through the school buildings, forcing terrified pupils to dive beneath desks and barricade themselves inside rooms. Teachers and administrative staff acted quickly to guide survivors toward safety as special operations police units rushed to seal off the campus.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphan, three teachers and three students were killed inside the school.

Police also believe the teenager fatally shot his grandparents before arriving on campus, bringing the total death toll to at least eight after he later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

More than 20 others were injured, with nine reported to be in critical condition. Officials said the youngest of the Thailand school shooting victims was just 12 years old.

Thailand's Central Investigation Bureau later confirmed the situation had been brought under control.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul confirmed that more than 30 individuals sustained injuries during the rampage, with approximately nine victims remaining in critical condition.

Emergency medical personnel described scenes of utter confusion as ambulances transported wounded students and staff to regional hospitals.

Nightmare for the Students

For hundreds of students, an ordinary school morning turned into a desperate fight to survive and nightmare.

Verified video filmed inside the school showed frightened pupils crouching beneath their desks, many of them sobbing as gunshots echoed through nearby corridors. Other footage captured students running from classrooms while teachers and staff hurried them towards safety.

One 18-year-old student told Reuters they initially mistook the noise for fireworks.

'I initially thought firecrackers were going off,' the student said. 'Then it started getting more frequent, like "bang, bang, bang," and then it went quiet at one point. And the shooting started again.'

An emergency worker described arriving to 'total chaos', with students suffering gunshot wounds to their backs, chests and arms as rescue teams rushed to provide first aid.

Those terrifying moments are now part of the painful memories carried by the Thailand school shooting survivors, many of whom were forced to hide while the attack unfolded around them.

🇹🇭 A 14-year-old boy in Thailand, described as "troubled" and "bullied" by a classmate, killed his grandparents before shooting dead five more people at a school on Friday, police said.

➡️ https://t.co/eUZZaLwh27 pic.twitter.com/fIDTy0XAvg — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 7, 2026

Parents Panic After Horrific Shooting

As word of the shooting spread, worried parents rushed to the school, hoping their children were safe.

Among them was Karla Cripps, CNN's senior travel producer, whose son attends the school but was overseas in Japan when the attack began.

'My son called me from Japan in a panic, telling me that he'd heard there was a shooting at his school,' she said.

Standing outside the campus, Cripps described ambulances arriving one after another while parents embraced frightened children. She also revealed that one of her son's friends had a brother among those injured.

The atmosphere, she said, was simply 'terrible for everyone'.

How Did a 14-Year-Old Get the Gun?

As investigators examine the tragedy, attention is increasingly turning towards the weapon itself.

Police said the student gunman used his grandfather's handgun, but authorities have not yet explained how the teenager gained access to it or whether it had been stored securely.

A photograph released by a Bangkok police official showed the handgun lying on the school floor beside several rounds of ammunition, underscoring the scale of the investigation now underway.

Emergency worker Kiatikhun Verapongpradith said medical teams found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the head and attempted to save his life before he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are expected to examine every stage of the firearm's journey, from where it was kept to whether warning signs were missed before the attack. Those unanswered questions are now shaping a wider conversation about Thailand's school security and whether stronger safeguards are needed to stop children accessing deadly weapons.

Nation in Grief

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul described the attack as heartbreaking, telling reporters, 'This is horrible, it shouldn't have happened.'

For grieving families, however, those words offer little comfort.

The investigation is now entering its most important phase. Police still need to establish how a 14-year-old allegedly obtained his grandfather's handgun, whether opportunities to intervene were missed, and what changes could help prevent another catastrophe.

Until those questions are answered, the Thailand school shooting will remain more than a devastating headline. It will stand as a painful reminder that preventing the next tragedy may depend on understanding exactly how this one was allowed to happen.

With the nation grieving one of its worst recent security failures, officials face mounting pressure to implement systemic safeguarding measures and stricter accountability frameworks for gun owners across the country.