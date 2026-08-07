The first words of Perez Hilton, who was hospitalised following a severe mental health crisis, after regaining his ability to speak, were directed at his mother, simply stating, 'I need help.'

From a Miami hospital bed, the 46-year-old celebrity blogger addressed his mother after a frightening health crisis that began with what friends say looked like an entirely ordinary day at home on Tuesday night.

Hilton is now described as stable but emotionally fragile, with family and close friends still trying to piece together what went so catastrophically wrong.

He recently relocated to Florida, where police were called to his property following a disturbing TikTok livestream as viewers watched Hilton covered in blood, holding a large knife and apparently harming himself, prompting frantic calls to emergency services and a swift response from Miami-Dade deputies.

Perez Hilton's Hospital Plea and 'Dark Place' After Crisis

According to a family friend, Hilton's first clear words, which were directed at his mom, are a plea.

The insider, who is said to know the family for nearly two decades, painted a picture of a man carrying a heavy, largely hidden burden.

'He's really suffering. He's a man in a lot of pain. I think right now he's focused on the physical, but it's all tied together. No one deserves the torment he's going through,' the source said.

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While Hilton could communicate and explain himself to his mother, he may not yet fully grasp the scale of what happened.

'He was able to articulate himself [to his mother in hospital] but I don't think he's quite self-aware enough yet [to understand exactly what happened],' the friend said, describing him as 'still in a dark place' and 'just very very sad.'

Nothing in the hours leading up to the crisis, they insisted, signalled such an extreme outcome. 'He was acting normal. That's the thing. He was getting excited about future projects. It had been a good day up to then,' the friend said.

From the outside, it sounded like a typical working day for Hilton. He was at his Miami home, trading calls and messages with colleagues, following entertainment stories, and discussing new ideas. There was no reported argument, no public professional blow-up, nothing obvious to pin the breakdown on.

TikTok Livestream, Police Response and Family's Split-Second Decision

Everything shifted on Tuesday evening, when a TikTok livestream from Hilton's home triggered panic among viewers. Those watching said the video showed him bloodied and armed with a large knife, apparently injuring himself in real time.

Alarmed users contacted emergency services, and deputies from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the residence.

According to 911, officers were told they were responding to an apparent 'suicide attempt.' Law enforcement reportedly used de-escalation tactics and remained on the scene for several hours before Hilton was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Inside the house just beforehand, his children, sister and niece had all been present, according to a statement released by relatives. Once it became clear that Hilton was in a 'severe mental health crisis' and actively harming himself, the family said they made a rapid decision to flee with the children to shield them from witnessing further trauma.

'Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced,' the statement continued. 'An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy.'

Friends now say much of the family's energy is being spent on managing that emotional fallout while also trying to stay present for Hilton as he recovers.

Search for Answers as TikTok Cites 'Moderator Error'

Even as Hilton's physical condition improves, his inner circle remains puzzled by what triggered such a public and terrifying episode.

The longtime family friend said there was 'nothing specific that happened that anyone knows of' in the days beforehand and that he had not seemed 'particularly depressed.'

'So there wasn't like a big event. We think it's the stress from the move. He can get very overwhelmed sometimes. Everyone knows that. But never to this extent,' one source suggested, pointing to the cumulative strain of relocating and maintaining a high-pressure public persona.

Attention has also turned to TikTok's role in how the incident played out.

In a statement, the platform said the livestream remained online for roughly 15 to 20 minutes because of what it called a 'moderator error,' even though automated systems had flagged the content within minutes and escalated it to its US moderation team.

TikTok said it alerted law enforcement while the disturbing broadcast was still active, which the company argued helped prompt the emergency response to Hilton's Miami home.

Some viewers have claimed the stream stayed up for more than 30 minutes, but TikTok has disputed that timeline and maintained that the initial live session lasted about 15 minutes.

The company added that when Hilton tried to go live again, each subsequent stream was removed within about 90 seconds, and his account was then banned for violating rules on self-harm and graphic content.

For now, much remains unknown about what led to the crisis and how long his recovery will take. Nothing has been independently confirmed, so details should be treated with caution until more formal information is released.

What is clear is that a man who built a career on broadcasting other people's turmoil is now confronting his own, in full view of the public and with three young children looking on from the edges of a scene they were never meant to see.