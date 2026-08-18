A rare clip of a young Beyoncé sitting on producer Marc Schaffel's lap while speaking to Michael Jackson on the phone has resurfaced online. The viral clip has been prompting a wave of heated reactions from social media users.

The footage, believed to have been recorded in 2001, shows Beyoncé appearing excited as she talks to Jackson while seated on Schaffel's lap. At the time, she was 19 and still a member of Destiny's Child, years before establishing herself as one of the world's biggest solo artists.

The conversation dates back to the production of Jackson's charity project 'What More Can I Give', which brought together Beyoncé, and a long list of prominent recording artists. Schaffel served as executive producer on the project, which was recorded in 2001 following the 11 September attacks.

Rare footage from a scrapped early 2000s reality series shows a young Beyoncé taking a call with Michael Jackson about a potential collaboration while seated on producer F. Marc Schaffel’s lap.



What’s your read on the footage? Harmless industry moment or questionable optics? 👀 pic.twitter.com/TFa7ZF6bss — Rap-Up (@RapUp) August 17, 2026

Some Viewers Criticised Beyoncé

The resurfaced footage has attracted significant attention online, with viewers offering sharply different interpretations of the brief interaction.

It's worth noting that the clip itself does not confirm that any sexual abuse happened. There is no indication in the footage alone of misconduct by either Beyoncé or Schaffel, and social media speculation should not be treated as evidence of wrongdoing.

Nevertheless, some users questioned Schaffel's decision to have Beyoncé sit on his lap. Others questioned the Beyoncé's actions and even criticised the legendary singer over it.

Read more Beyoncé Unseen Video at 19 Shows Star Sitting on Lap of Disgraced Adult Film Producer Marc Schaffel Beyoncé Unseen Video at 19 Shows Star Sitting on Lap of Disgraced Adult Film Producer Marc Schaffel

'So why she has to sit on his lap again????', one viewer asked.

'Crazy that fat child molestor [sic] asked her come sit on hip lap and she did like it wasn't creepy. These creeps all never to be punished,' another viewer said.

Others pushed back against attempts to interpret the footage as evidence of abuse, suggesting Beyoncé was fully aware of what was going on.

'So at minimum she was 19 and legal. Whatever was happening in this video was legal and consensual even if power dynamics were at play here Coercion and R@pe are two VERY Different accusations. No matter how people dont like to hear this, you always have an option to get up and walk away even if that means your career doesnt go how you want. If you willingly stay for the fame or success that those following actions bring then you made a decision as an adult to be exploited. She never claimed to be a victim because she knows she isnt a victim. Adults make adult choices,' someone wrote.

The comments have also revived discussion surrounding Schaffel, whose involvement with Jackson's charity project later became controversial. The Los Angeles Times reported in 2002 that Jackson's advisers severed ties with him after learning of his connections to the adult-film industry.

From Destiny's Child to Global Superstar

Beyoncé was best known as one of the members of Destiny's Child, whose success had already made the group a major force in pop and R&B. Within a few years, however, Beyoncé would embark on a solo career that transformed her into a global superstar.

Her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love, arrived in 2003 and produced major hits including 'Crazy in Love' and 'Baby Boy'. From there, she continued to build one of the most celebrated careers in modern music, ultimately becoming far removed from the young performer seen in the resurfaced 2001 footage.