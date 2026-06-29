A side‑by‑side photograph of White House aide Natalie Harp and Ivanka Trump has thrust one of Donald Trump's most loyal staffers into an unwelcome spotlight, after a viral post sparked a wave of comparisons online.

The image, shared on X on Monday, shows both women with blonde hair worn down in a centre parting, red dresses and matching lipstick. It went viral within hours, drawing thousands of reactions and a flurry of comments about Harp's appearance and her closeness to the former president.

The original poster captioned the photos: 'Oh c—. She IS trying to look like Ivanka.' Replies quickly followed. 'Dollar Store Ivanka,' wrote one user. 'This is giving off Single White Female vibes,' added another, referencing the 1992 psychological thriller about obsessive imitation.

'She literally styled herself as a knockoff,' another commenter wrote. Several users also referenced Trump's much‑discussed public remarks about Ivanka, suggesting the resemblance added another layer to the commentary. Until now, few outside Washington had heard of Harp.

From Cancer Survivor To The President's Shadow

Natalie J. Harp was born in 1991 and grew up in a devoutly Christian family in California. She graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University in 2012 and obtained an MBA from Liberty University in 2015.

Her path to Trump's inner circle began in 2019, when she appeared on Fox & Friends to thank the president for signing the Right to Try Act, legislation giving terminally ill patients access to experimental treatments. Harp, who had been diagnosed with stage II bone cancer and suffered additional complications following a medical error involving intravenous therapy, credited the law with saving her life.

Experts who spoke to The Washington Post later cast doubt on that specific claim, noting that her use of an FDA‑approved immunotherapy drug off‑label predated and did not require the legislation.

Trump invited Harp to the stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington on 26 June 2019, where he introduced her by saying: 'She lit up the television screen.' The following year, she spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, comparing Trump to George Bailey from It's a Wonderful Life, a comparison that drew a rebuke from the family of actor Jimmy Stewart, who played the character.

From 2020 through 2022, Harp worked as an anchor at One America News Network, where she promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election. She joined Trump's 2024 campaign after OAN's exit from DirecTV prompted an exodus of staff.

The 'Human Printer' Inside Trump's Inner Circle

Harp's informal role on the campaign trail earned her one of Washington's more unusual nicknames. She followed Trump almost everywhere, including onto the golf course, carrying a duffel bag containing a laptop, a portable printer, paper and rechargeable batteries, which she used to hand‑deliver stacks of positive news articles, social media praise and other documents.

Because Trump has a well‑documented preference for printed material over screens, the habit made her indispensable. Aides who spoke to The New York Times described her as a 'conduit' and an 'instant enabler of his impulses.'

In January 2025, Trump formally named Harp his executive assistant to the president. The role granted her access to his Truth Social account, and she has reportedly been responsible for several controversial posts made under his name, including one that announced he had received a target letter in the 2020 election obstruction case, which surprised other senior aides.

She was also present in the Oval Office when New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan conducted a fact‑check interview with Trump ahead of the publication of their book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, a detail the authors note speaks to how closely embedded she is in his orbit.

Oh crap. She IS trying to look like Ivanka. https://t.co/LaID7YRze2 — Jean-Claude Damn Van™ (@ChaosAgent_42) June 29, 2026

Dollar Store Ivanka. — LTM (@LTM_LTM_LT) June 29, 2026

'She'll Never Leave Me'

The publication of Regime Change has amplified scrutiny of Harp's relationship with Trump. According to Haberman and Swan, Trump told his staff during the early months of his second term that Harp was 'the only one who loved him as much as his wife and kids.'

He reportedly told other aides: 'All of you will go off and make money. She'll never leave me.' The book also reveals that Harp left personal letters for Trump in his private quarters before formally joining the White House staff.

One read: 'You are all that matters to me.' Another stated: 'I don't ever want to let you down.' A further note expressed her desire to discuss with him 'everything and nothing.' The contents of the letters reportedly alarmed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who, upon reading them, asked herself: 'Where am I?'

🚨 Trump has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with 34-year-old aide Natalie Harp.



She has recently been caught sending him secret love letters, in which she says things like "you are all that matters to me." pic.twitter.com/exgVoko554 — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) June 28, 2026

Author Michael Wolff wrote in his 2025 book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America that Harp's 'fixation' on Trump had become so intense during the 2024 campaign that the Secret Service considered her a 'potential danger.' Trump reportedly dismissed those concerns, saying: 'Nonsense, she just loves her president.'

Harp's brother has now added his voice to the concerns. Preston Harp, 38, reportedly said he is estranged from his sister following a family falling‑out over their father's 2020 death, called Trump a 'national embarrassment' and described the dynamic between his sister and the president as 'very unhealthy.'

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He said he only discovered Natalie was working for Trump in 2023, after a friend showed him a news article describing her as the president's 'glamorous new assistant.' 'I can't connect with that vibe,' Preston said, 'so I'm just going to let it be.'

The White House did not address the Ivanka comparison or Preston Harp's remarks. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt has previously stated that Harp 'is one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump's team', a response that has done little to end the discussion online.

Whether the resemblance was intentional or coincidental, the viral comparison has again drawn attention to one of Trump's closest aides.