The horror film that has dominated cinemas since its 15 May 2026 release almost ended with a choice so bleak it would have undercut much of what made it resonate.

Obsession, the feature debut from YouTube filmmaker Curry Barker, has emerged as one of the most discussed horror films in years, earning critical praise, box office success and a reputation for delivering something unusual in the genre: genuine emotional impact. But in a series of interviews given since the film's release, Barker has revealed that the ending audiences experienced very nearly did not exist. The director had shot an entirely different conclusion, one in which Nikki dies, and he was prepared to use it.

The Ending Barker Actually Planned To Use

Barker told Entertainment Weekly that he was 'really obsessed' with a Romeo and Juliet-style ending, which he shot in full but ultimately did not use after his father and others persuaded him against it.

The alternate conclusion would have seen both central characters die. In an interview with MovieWeb, Barker described his original vision plainly: 'I wanted the ending to feel brutal. The original ending, she just ends it all.' It is a choice that, on paper, has a certain internal logic. A film built on unrelenting suffering might seem to demand a conclusion with similar finality.

Barker told Entertainment Weekly in detail how that decision unfolded on set: 'We shot both; we shot this ending that you see in the movie, and we shot the ending where she ends it all. We had shot a ton of different versions of the official ending, the one that's in the script, the one that I was excited about, and I was like, 'Okay, we'll do one ending where she survives, but we'll just do it for one take, and then we'll move on'.'

He did not intend to use the surviving version. It existed as a single contingency take, almost an afterthought.

How A Father's Note Changed The Film's Direction

What shifted everything was not a test screening, a studio note or a last-minute rewrite. After shooting the alternate ending in which Nikki survived, Barker was persuaded by his father, screenwriter Jeff Barker, and others around him: 'I just remember my dad and multiple people around me being like, 'Dude, I think it's way more disturbing if she just survives this thing.' I was like, 'Ah, you're right. And so we switched it'.'

The reasoning is worth unpacking, because it speaks directly to what Obsession is about. Death, in horror, is frequently the most comfortable resolution a film can offer. It grants a character the possibility of escape and grants the audience the closure of a definite end. Letting Nikki live denies everyone that comfort. Barker reflected on the single take that became the final scene: 'We said, 'Okay, this is the take where she'll survive, it's probably not gonna make it in the movie, but we're just going to do it anyway, so let's see what you do,' and it's what you see in the movie. It's so raw.'

Lead actress Inde Navarrette, speaking to Collider in an interview with journalist Peri Nemiroff, described her understanding of what the ending needed to accomplish. 'She's gonna sit with the grief,' Navarrette said. 'And also, at the same time, we're following her this entire time. Curry was like, 'No, we really want to sit with her.' And that's why we got the ending that we did.'

Navarrette also confirmed in a separate interview with the Hollywood Reporter that she supported the decision firmly. 'I'm really glad that she didn't die,' she said. 'I'm really glad that she's considered a horror final girl, that I think is the sickest title ever.'

OBSESSION is back at the #1 spot in America, surpassing SCARY MOVIE this Monday.



This is unprecedented, this century, for a movie heading into its fifth week in peak summer (June/July). pic.twitter.com/VnwTXxQ0HV — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) June 9, 2026

Why The Surviving Ending Is The More Unsettling Choice

The ending that made it to screens is, by most measures, more disturbing than the alternative. Barker confirmed in his Entertainment Weekly interview that when Nikki snaps back into her own body, she retains her memories of being trapped in a kind of purgatory while under the spell of the One Wish Willow. She wakes not into relief but into a full, unaltered memory of everything she was forced to witness and do.

Barker later told Total Film during a Q&A session that he does not envisage a happy future for Nikki at all: 'What really is exciting to me is maybe an anthology, like a one-hour episode. Each episode is a different wish that goes completely off the rails.' A potential sequel, in his view, would not follow Nikki, because her story, in any meaningful sense, is over the moment the curse lifts.

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Barker told Variety that a direct continuation following the same characters is unlikely: 'I don't think you'll ever see a movie with these characters again, but it would be cool to expand this world with different characters.'

The structure of Obsession is built on a particular kind of horror, the horror of a person who cannot be rescued, only returned to a life she can never fully inhabit again. Killing Nikki would have completed the tragedy in a more classical sense. According to Barker, the original script made the story more akin to a Shakespearean tragedy, but it was ultimately the decision to make Nikki a final girl, alive and unresolved, that shaped the film's emotional force.

In horror, death is often where fear ends. In Obsession, survival is where it begins.