Michael Schumacher's gruelling round-the-clock care regime was laid bare in a Swiss courtroom on Tuesday, 2 June, as a lawyer described the former Formula One champion's treatment as 'extremely demanding' during a trial concerning the alleged rape of his former nurse.

Australian racing driver Joey Mawson appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting the woman, who had been part of the medical team caring for Schumacher at the family's lakeside home in Switzerland. She alleges Mawson raped her twice on the same day in 2019 while she was unconscious at the Schumacher residence. Mawson denies the charges and has previously claimed any sexual contact between them was consensual. In a separate development, the court heard that the nurse lost her job with the Schumacher family less than a year after the incident.

Inside Michael Schumacher's 'Extremely Demanding' Care

Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering catastrophic head injuries in a skiing accident at the French resort of Meribel 12 years ago. He sustained a severe brain injury while skiing off-piste, was placed in a medically induced coma for six months, and was eventually discharged to continue his recovery at home. Since then, his family has maintained a near-total blackout on medical details, fuelling years of speculation about his condition.

It was this closed world that the nurse's solicitor cautiously opened up to the court. Seeking to explain the toll on his client, he described a care role that was both relentless and tightly controlled. 'It's an extremely demanding job, both physically and emotionally,' he told the judges, emphasising that she was part of a 24-hour operation built around the seven-time world champion's needs.

He spoke of 'the culture of silence surrounding this family,' calling it understandable but punishing for staff. According to his account, employees were not allowed to talk even to close friends about their daily work, piling what he called 'enormous' pressure on those tasked with keeping Schumacher comfortable and safe. In his telling, this was not simply nursing but a kind of constant vigilance under a spotlight, with the global curiosity about Schumacher's health always there in the background.

Michael Schumacher's family come under attack as sex assault trial hears the F1 ace's nurse 'was raped by his son's friend then unjustly fired in double blow' https://t.co/2MZ7LIIwdV — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 2, 2026

The lawyer portrayed his client as one of the mainstays of that system. 'She was entrusted with the most difficult tasks,' he said, adding that she filled in when other staff were short and 'stepped in when staff were needed.' He stressed that 'this is no ordinary profession,' drawing a line between standard clinical work and the highly specialised, high-stakes environment inside the Schumacher home.

He also noted that 'there are countless articles about what happens in this house and how the champion is doing,' suggesting that gossip and rumour outside the property added yet another layer of strain for those inside it. Despite that, he said, his client was regarded internally as exemplary. 'She is impeccable. The Schumacher family themselves say that her work is perfect.'

Michael Schumacher's Hidden Recovery And Costly 24-Hour Care

The guarded nature of Schumacher's recovery has meant that almost every scrap of information is treated as news. Over the years, family statements have been sparse and tightly worded, while visitors have rarely spoken in concrete terms about what they have seen. That silence has been a deliberate shield, erected by a family determined to keep one of sport's most recognisable figures out of public view.

Read more Sitting Up, Not Stepping Out: The Truth Behind Michael Schumacher's 12-Year Recovery Sitting Up, Not Stepping Out: The Truth Behind Michael Schumacher's 12-Year Recovery

Earlier this year, reports suggested that the 57-year-old is not confined to his bed but is unable to walk and needs carers to move him around the house in a wheelchair. He is said to receive 24-hour medical attention, at a reported cost of tens of thousands of pounds a week. None of those details has been confirmed publicly by the Schumacher family, and they should be treated with caution until there is an official update.

What the Swiss court testimony does appear to underline is that Schumacher's care is intense, personal and resource-heavy, relying on a small circle of staff operating in near-secrecy. It is a reminder that behind the glossy archive footage of title wins and champagne is a very different reality: a former champion living out of sight, and a workforce asked to keep that reality contained.

The criminal case involving Mawson continues, with his legal team contesting the nurse's account and the question of consent at the centre of proceedings. Until the court reaches a verdict, nothing has been proven, and all allegations remain just that. For Schumacher and his family, however, the trial has already done something they have resisted for more than a decade. It has pulled back the curtain, if only slightly, on the private world they have fought to keep closed.