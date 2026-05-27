Katie Price has spent the last fortnight engulfed in a media storm following the sudden disappearance of her spouse, Lee Andrews, in the United Arab Emirates. As intense speculation and mystery surrounding his disappearance deepen, Price recently announced that she is 'taking a step back' from the frantic search for Andrews for the sake of her own sanity.

Shortly after making this declaration, however, the 48-year-old former glamour model was spotted working alongside reality television star Olivia Attwood. Insiders tease that the duo is currently cooking up a fresh project together whilst filming for a documentary series, fuelling heavy speculation that the mysterious circumstances surrounding Price's 'missing husband' will inevitably be addressed on screen.

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Katie Price, Olivia Attwood Team Up

The unexpected pairing came to light when Attwood posted a series of behind-the-scenes videos on her personal Instagram account during production for her investigative series, Getting Filthy Rich. Standing side-by-side, the reality television veterans chose to poke fun at their respective, highly publicised relationship woes.

Turning to Attwood, Price remarked, 'We're missing something', prompting Attwood to reply, 'Yeah, I have looked for him but...' Price quickly interjected with a laugh, saying, 'Well mine's missing, so at the moment it doesn't look good, does it?'

Attwood, who split from her footballer husband Bradley Dack earlier this year, responded, 'No we'll keep looking I guess', before the pair burst into laughter.

They later uploaded a shocked selfie together, which was cheekily captioned, '2 gals. Not a husband in sight.' The lighthearted interaction marked a noticeable shift in tone for Price, who had previously expressed profound distress over the safety of her new husband.

Meanwhile, as reported by The Sun, an insider revealed that the duo is working on something – a documentary where a topic about Andrews might be featured. 'Olivia and Katie were filming for her new ITV documentary The Price Of Perfection and while the chat wasn't about Lee specifically, of course it was spoken about,' a source said.

They added, 'Olivia is as invested in the Lee drama as anyone and would have asked Katie about it. It's all Katie can think and speak about at the moment!'

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Lee Andrews' Disappearance

The 43-year-old businessman, who married Price in January following a whirlwind romance, vanished on 13 May after failing to board a flight from Dubai to London, where he was scheduled to appear by her side on Good Morning Britain.

Panic escalated when Andrews allegedly sent a sequence of frantic text messages, videos, and voice notes to Price, claiming he had been kidnapped, tied up, and transported to a secret 'black site'.

The narrative shifted dramatically when local authorities in the UAE intervened. According to a report by The Express Tribune, a senior Dubai police official revealed that multiple arrest warrants had been issued against Andrews in connection with extensive, fraud-related cases.

Lee Andrews' Father on Son's Disappearance

The kidnapping claims were further unravelled when the family of the missing businessman chose to speak out.

Breaking his silence on the matter, the businessman's father, Peter Andrews, confirmed to the media that his son was entirely safe but was currently being detained by UAE authorities in Dubai.

The older Andrews insisted that his son had never been abducted, though he admitted he was still unaware of the exact criminal charges being brought against him.

While Price initially dismissed her father-in-law's claims as 'fake news', she later admitted on The Katie Price Show Podcast that mounting stress had forced her to step back from the investigation.

Meanwhile, Hertfordshire Police told The Mirror that reports claiming Andrews is being sought by Interpol are false. Although earlier reports suggested the businessman was a target of the international agency, a source said that if Andrews is being detained in the UAE, it is unlikely linked to a case reported to Hertfordshire Police earlier this year.

Hertfordshire Police said: 'We'd like to clarify that Hertfordshire Constabulary received a report in March, however, once it was established the alleged offences happened in Dubai, we referred this case to the relevant authorities as this was outside of our jurisdiction.'