The Minnesota ICE agent assault case centres on a disputed highway confrontation involving Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr. on 5 February 2026. Prosecutors allege road rage, while Morgan says he displayed his firearm because he feared for his safety.

Morgan faces two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, announced by Hennepin County prosecutors on 16 April 2026. Nobody was reported injured during the encounter on Highway 62.

The dispute has developed into a legal battle over federal authority. Morgan's lawyers want the state prosecution heard in federal court, where they intend to seek dismissal on constitutional immunity grounds.

“We will not rest until we get the answers we seek about federal agent conduct across Hennepin County and accountability is delivered wherever appropriate.”Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charges ICE agent with two counts of second-degree assault. https://t.co/6ktgMXoyp5 — Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty (@HennepinAtty) April 16, 2026

Minnesota ICE Agent Assault Case Divides Prosecutors and Defence

According to prosecutors, Morgan drove a rented, unmarked SUV along the highway shoulder to bypass rush-hour traffic. A Cadillac driver briefly moved onto the shoulder to slow him down before returning to the traffic lane. Prosecutors allege Morgan subsequently pulled alongside the car and pointed his service weapon at its two occupants.

In a 17 June court filing, prosecutors described the confrontation as road rage unrelated to federal immigration enforcement. Morgan disputes their account.

He testified that the Cadillac moved towards his vehicle twice, leaving him fearing a collision or possible ambush. Morgan denied aiming his firearm directly at the occupants, maintaining that he displayed it defensively.

He said he was returning to base with another ICE agent after a stressful day involving what he described as hostile encounters. During an evidentiary hearing, Morgan testified about fearing for his safety. The Cadillac's occupants invoked their Fifth Amendment rights and did not testify.

Defence lawyer Ryan Pacyga argued that Morgan's unmarked rental vehicle lacked emergency lights or sirens, complicating efforts to identify himself as an officer.

Pacyga said Morgan did not want anyone to be hurt during the confrontation and was concerned about his own safety and that of his partner.

Federal Court Fight Centres on Officer Immunity

In a 19 November filing, Morgan's lawyers accused state prosecutors of applying an outdated legal standard when opposing his case's removal to federal court. They argue the alleged conduct was sufficiently connected to his federal duties and that he has a plausible federal defence.

State prosecutors disagree, maintaining that the highway confrontation was unrelated to immigration enforcement. They also reject Morgan's claim that displaying his firearm was necessary to protect himself or another officer.

US District Judge Nancy Brasel has been considering whether the prosecution should remain in federal court or return to Minnesota's state courts.

Moving the case to federal court would not automatically dismiss the criminal charges. Morgan's lawyers intend to seek dismissal under Supremacy Clause immunity, arguing that federal law can protect officers acting within their lawful authority.

Rachel Paulose, a former US attorney and managing attorney at the Upper Midwest Law Center, has accused prosecutors of political motivations. That allegation has not been established by a court.

Pacyga said Morgan's reassignment had reduced his earnings and warned that a conviction could jeopardise his law enforcement career. The defence believes the jurisdictional ruling could influence future prosecutions involving federal officers.

Judge Brasel had not announced a final jurisdictional ruling in the latest reporting available.