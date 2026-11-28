Four anonymous social media users have filed an ACLU-backed lawsuit challenging Trump administration subpoenas seeking the identities of online critics of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The proposed federal class action, filed in Washington, DC, became public on Friday, 27 November 2026.

The case follows earlier disputes over government demands for information about social media users who criticised immigration enforcement.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, prosecutors sought identifying information from Meta, Bluesky and X. The plaintiffs allege the investigation targeted political criticism rather than serving a legitimate law enforcement purpose.

They are asking a federal judge to stop further attempts to obtain their identities through the disputed investigation.

ACLU Lawsuit Challenges 35 Subpoenas Seeking ICE Critics' Identities

The lawsuit was filed under seal on 16 November before Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered its unsealing on 25 November. Public versions of the court documents became available two days later, revealing details of an inquiry identified as Investigation 18.

According to the ACLU's official announcement, the initial filings identify 35 grand jury subpoenas linked to the investigation. The organisation believes the actual number could be considerably higher, although its full scope remains unknown.

The plaintiffs allege federal prosecutors sought information about social media users because they criticised President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement policies. Their court filing characterises the investigation as a bad-faith effort to gather intrusive intelligence and retaliate against dissenters.

The allegation has not been established by a court. ACLU staff attorney Laura Moraff accused the government of misusing its investigative powers.

'The government is weaponizing the grand jury process to retaliate against people for expressing their political views online,' Moraff said. The four plaintiffs have brought the case under pseudonyms to protect their identities while challenging demands for personal information.

They argue that the investigation violates their constitutional rights under the First and Fourth Amendments.

ACLU Lawsuit Examines Wider Demands for Anonymous ICE Critics' Data

The legal challenge follows what the ACLU describes as a broader government campaign to identify people criticising immigration enforcement online. According to the organisation, the Department of Homeland Security issued hundreds of administrative subpoenas to technology companies over the past year.

Those demands sought information about social media users who had criticised ICE and its enforcement activities. Administrative subpoenas can be issued without prior judicial approval, although recipients can challenge them through legal proceedings.

The ACLU alleges authorities increasingly turned to grand jury subpoenas after users and technology companies resisted earlier requests. Grand jury proceedings are generally subject to secrecy rules, which can complicate efforts to discover or challenge demands for personal information.

The lawsuit names US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin as defendants in their official capacities. The plaintiffs are seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent further efforts to obtain identifying information through the challenged investigation.

DHS and Pirro's office did not immediately respond to Associated Press requests for comment. Boasberg has scheduled a hearing for 6 January 2027, while the administration must submit its written response by 14 December 2026.

No preliminary injunction had been granted as of 29 November 2026.