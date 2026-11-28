New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani missed the Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday, 28 November, after doctors advised him to rest following surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. He was injured nine days earlier during a friendly football match between City Hall staff and journalists.

Mamdani had been due to attend on Thursday, 26 November. However, forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds led Macy's, the NYPD and city officials to move the parade to Saturday. It was the first postponement in the parade's history.

The mayor said he was disappointed by the change. He had been looking forward to attending but confirmed on Wednesday, 25 November, that doctors' orders would prevent him from making the rescheduled event.

First held in 1924, the parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during the Second World War.

How Mamdani Injured His Achilles Tendon

The injury happened on the evening of 19 November during a friendly match between City Hall and the press corps. Mamdani said his side won 10-5 and that he scored soon after coming on.

The next morning, he arrived at a City Hall news conference on crutches and wearing a medical boot. He said he had torn his right Achilles tendon shortly after scoring and admitted he had not stretched beforehand.

'I forgot that I was 35,' he said. He continued his public duties while waiting for surgery, using crutches.

The operation took place on Friday, 27 November. Press secretary Joe Calvello said it began at 11.33am and ended at 12.42pm. The surgery was successful, and Mamdani was expected to make a full recovery.

He was discharged from hospital and returned to Gracie Mansion to rest. First Deputy Mayor Dean Fuleihan was leading day-to-day city operations.

Storm Delay Put Parade on Day After Surgery

The schedule change meant the parade took place the day after Mamdani's operation. Had it gone ahead on Thanksgiving morning as planned, it would have fallen the day before his surgery.

Thursday's storm demonstrated why organisers acted, with wind gusts reaching 54mph in Central Park. Will Coss, vice president and executive producer of Macy's Studios, told the Associated Press on Saturday that the decision to postpone had been a wise one. He said the safety of participants and spectators was the priority.

Strong winds have affected the parade before. In 1971, they grounded the giant balloons, although the event went ahead.

Saturday's parade took place in cooler, drier weather, with sustained winds forecast at 10 to 15mph. A record 100 inflatables took part. Snoopy, Spider-Man and Buzz Lightyear flew alongside new balloons, including Bluey, Earl the Squirrel and Hello Kitty Big Apple.

Organisers kept the 1,000 clowns and added performances by Gloria Gaynor and LL Cool J. The 2.5-mile route ran from Manhattan's Upper West Side to Herald Square, outside Macy's flagship store.

The delay also added hotel and travel costs for visiting marching bands. The Pride of Pearland Marching Band from Texas raised about $350,000 to stay in New York. Josh Anino, a snare drummer with the band, said supporters helped make it possible.

He said the band was grateful to its community and supporters nationwide for helping them remain in New York and perform at the parade.