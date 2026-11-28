President Donald Trump claimed that '0.000 per cent' of carcinogens were released into Iowa's air after the US Army's controlled detonation of an ageing lead azide stockpile. However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was still receiving and validating laboratory results from more than 3,200 environmental samples, leaving Trump's claim unverified.

Trump posted the figure on Truth Social at 12.08am EST on Thursday, 26 November, hours after the detonation near Middletown, Iowa. He claimed that no carcinogens had been released into the state's air following the detonation and praised the efforts involved. He did not specify which substances the figure covered or explain how it was calculated.

The US Army detonated 68 drums containing more than 9,700 pounds of degraded, crystallised lead azide on Wednesday, 25 November, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The blast followed two postponements and a legal challenge from environmental groups. Officials said the material had become too unstable to move or treat safely.

In initial findings released early on Saturday, 28 November, the EPA reported no increase in lead in public water supplies following the explosion.

What EPA Testing Has Established So Far

The EPA reported that its Xact air-monitoring systems recorded 0.0 micrograms of airborne lead per cubic metre for 30 consecutive hours after the detonation. Monitoring ended on Thursday after readings remained at zero. However, these readings measured airborne lead only and do not establish whether other substances were released.

The agency also found no lead in 38 post-detonation samples from public water supplies, including treated drinking water and untreated water at intake points. Four pre-detonation source-water samples contained low levels of lead, which the EPA said were unrelated to the explosion.

According to its 28 November update, the EPA had collected more than 3,200 air, water, soil and dust samples, comprising 1,632 taken before the detonation and 1,607 afterwards. The agency said it would continue providing updates as laboratory results were returned and validated.

Its testing focused mainly on lead, alongside selected volatile and semivolatile organic compounds.

Why Trump's '0.000%' Claim Remains Unverified

The EPA's initial findings do not establish that zero carcinogens were released. A non-detect reading for airborne lead cannot demonstrate that every potentially harmful substance was absent, particularly while laboratory testing continues.

The EPA said post-detonation sampling had been completed at 88% of homes sampled before the blast, meaning its assessment was not yet final for every property.

Trump also blamed the Obama administration, arguing that the stockpile's presence in Iowa was linked to decisions made during Barack Obama's presidency. The claim appears to refer to a 2009 decision to consolidate the nation's lead azide stockpile at the Iowa plant. Vice President JD Vance has made a similar argument.

However, the problem predates Obama. Robert Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, told CNN that some of the material moved to Middletown was more than 60 years old and already degraded in 2009. A 2004 environmental assessment also found that the stockpile had been degrading for 40 years.

For now, the available evidence offers some reassurance about airborne lead and public water supplies. However, these preliminary findings do not establish that no carcinogens were released, and the EPA has pledged to publish additional results as laboratory work is completed. Trump's claim remains unsupported by the agency's published data.