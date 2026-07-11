Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, are heading for divorce in South Dakota, according to an interview given this week by Kristi's mother, who said the couple told her they were formally ending their 34-year marriage after months of turmoil.

After a bruising year for the pair, who had already been pushed from the political spotlight and into tabloid territory. Earlier in 2024, Bryon was engulfed in an online scandal involving what was described as the 'bimbofication' scene, while former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi was fending off long-running allegations of an affair with senior Trump aide Corey Lewandowski. Nothing has yet been confirmed in court filings, so all details of the reported split should still be taken with a grain of salt.

Kristi Noem, Bryon Noem and a Marriage Under Siege

Noems' private life first blew into public view in March, when Bryon was allegedly unmasked online in cross-dressing photos and hundreds of explicit messages linked to three women who perform in a niche subculture where participants present as exaggerated, real-life Barbie dolls. The images and exchanges, which surfaced publicly, prompted a wave of coverage and a pointed statement from Kristi.

At the time, she said she was 'devastated' and that her family had been 'blindsided' by the revelations. She asked for 'privacy and prayers at this time,' an appeal that did little to slow the churn around the story or the glee of her critics. By then, she had already been pushed out of her Cabinet-level role by Trump and was still dogged by accusations that she had carried on an affair with Lewandowski, claims she has previously rejected.

Against that backdrop, the question of whether Kristi and Bryon could keep their marriage together became inevitable, even if the couple themselves declined to spell it out publicly. In the end, it was Kristi's 77-year-old mother, Corinne Arnold, who appears to have drawn a line under the speculation.

Arnold described how, after the scandal around Bryon's online activity broke, the couple flew back to South Dakota for a family birthday celebration. It was there, she said, that she finally confronted her daughter over the future of the relationship.

'She doesn't tell me what she thinks,' Arnold said, explaining that Kristi had been reluctant to open up about the marriage. 'Finally, I said: What's the deal? Are you going to get together again?'

According to Arnold, the answer was blunt and final. 'And she said: 'No. No. We're going to get a divorce.'' Arnold told the paper she then asked who would be representing her daughter, and Kristi replied that she had retained 'somebody from Sioux Falls.' No name has been publicly disclosed, and there is no official record yet of a petition being filed.

Arnold's account, if accurate, suggests that the emotional decision was made some time ago, and that the legal machinery is now catching up. She did not attempt to downplay her own distress at the breakdown of a marriage that had lasted more than three decades.

'I feel bad, sick that they're getting a divorce, but what else can you do?' she said. That mix of resigned sadness and practicality will be familiar to many families who have watched a long relationship collapse in public.

Online Scandal That Engulfed Kristi Noem, Bryon Noem

The catalyst remains Bryon's alleged double life. The scandal involved hundreds of messages exchanged with three women in the 'bimbofication' community, where some performers pursue extreme cosmetic procedures and style themselves as hyper-sexualised dolls. In the reported messages, Bryon is said to have lavished praise on the women's surgically enhanced figures and confessed to fantasising about 'huge, huge ridiculous boobs.'

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The outlet also reproduced cross-dressing photos said to be of Bryon, imagery that jarred sharply with the couple's long-cultivated image as socially conservative, family-values Republicans from the American Midwest. That disconnect, as much as the explicit content itself, helped turn the story into a magnet for critics who had long seen them as moralising hypocrites.

Bryon has not, according to the report, offered a line-by-line rebuttal of the material. He did not formally deny taking or sharing the photos linked to the scandal, though he did dispute one particularly pointed accusation: that he had made derogatory remarks about Kristi in those private exchanges. Beyond that, both he and Kristi have largely tried to ride out the storm in silence.

The political fallout for Kristi is harder to measure but equally real. A figure once spoken of as a rising star in Republican politics now finds herself remembered as much for rumours and screenshots as for policy. The phrase 'ICE Barbie,' used mockingly by critics to describe her during her time overseeing immigration enforcement, has taken on a darker, more personal edge now that her own husband's online habits involve performers dressed as hyper-real dolls.

If Arnold's account of the planned divorce stands up, the next chapter for Kristi and Bryon will play out not in Washington but in a South Dakota family court, where the drama of a 34-year marriage will be reduced to filings, hearings and, eventually, a decree that says, in legal language, what Arnold has already said out loud.