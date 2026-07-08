Donald Trump is said to have a prepared UFO speech that confirms the 'non-human origin' of recovered entities, according to a British ufologist who claims a draft address is already written and waiting to be delivered in Washington.

Mark Christopher Lee, a UK-based UFO researcher and filmmaker, alleges the text would see Trump publicly acknowledge historic encounters, from the 1947 Roswell crash to the US Navy's now famous 'Tic Tac' incident off California.

The supposed speech, which Lee describes as a step towards 'soft disclosure' of extraterrestrial life, could, he claims, be unveiled at a high-profile event such as the NATO summit in Turkey on 8 July.

White House officials, however, have insisted no such Trump UFO speech is planned.

Trump UFO Speech And The Promise Of 'Soft Disclosure'

Lee says his Washington contacts told him a Trump UFO speech is 'written and ready to go' and framed as a historic soft disclosure rather than a full-on confession of alien visitation.

In his account, the address would walk through what he calls 'major incidents of the last 80 years', explicitly referencing Roswell, the 2004 'Tic Tac' encounter and reports of mysterious objects tracked by fighter jets off the US East Coast in 2015.

In Lee's retelling, Trump would go further than any president before him, suggesting that at least some of those cases involved craft and entities 'of non-human origin.'

Big development today 👀

The @DailyMail is running a major piece based on information from my Washington insider sources.

According to multiple sources close to the inner circle, President Trump has a UFO disclosure speech written and ready. It will confirm non-human craft and… — Mark Christopher Lee (@Thekingofufos) July 8, 2026

He claims the draft includes a section on forensic testing of 'recovered entities' from alleged crash sites, with the supposed results showing they were 'not from Earth.'

The proposed speech, Lee says, would see Trump explain decades of secrecy to the public, promise the declassification of certain materials, announce a new interagency taskforce and invite other governments to cooperate.

The text, he adds, is said to stress that any revelation is 'not a threat, but an opportunity to unite humanity.'

Trump UFO Speech Collides With Official Denials

The news came after Lee claimed the speech could be unveiled as early as the NATO summit in Turkey on 8 July, a date he openly notes coincides with the Roswell anniversary.

It would be quite the cosmic anniversary stunt. Yet officials inside the current administration have rejected the idea that any Trump UFO speech is on the schedule, telling reporters that no address on UFOs or UAPs is planned.

Lee has tried to bolster his story by pointing to comments from Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who he says has hinted more than once that a UFO speech has already been drafted and is ready to be given.

He also claims one of his sources is US billionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel magnate known for funding paranormal research and for his long‑standing interest in UFOs.

According to Lee, Bigelow, a major donor to Trump's 2024 campaign, has privately taken credit for persuading the president to prepare a UFO address

An earlier report said Bigelow met a Trump cabinet member in December, where the conversation turned to 'the matter of UFOs and paranormal activity.'

How The Trump UFO Speech Rumour Meets Harder Evidence

The idea that a Trump UFO speech could 'confirm' non-human origin lands in a landscape that has already been reshaped by US military testimony. At a widely watched hearing in Washington, retired Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch told lawmakers that, in his view, the US government has run a secret 'multi-decade' programme to recover and reverse engineer crashed UAPs.

Grusch alleged that 'non-human biologics' had been recovered from some crash sites, saying that the assessment came from people still inside these programmes.

He admitted he had not personally seen alien craft or bodies, and said his conclusions were drawn from four years of interviews with more than 40 witnesses while serving on the Pentagon's UAP Task Force

He offered to share classified details only inside a secure facility, and the Department of Defence later stated its inquiries had found no 'verifiable information' to back claims of any programme involving extraterrestrial materials.

Alongside Grusch, former Navy pilots Ryan Graves and David Fravor gave their own accounts of encounters that have become modern UFO canon.

Graves told Congress about a 2014 incident near Virginia Beach, describing a dark grey or black cube 'inside a clear sphere', possibly up to 15 feet across, which appeared stationary despite hurricane‑force winds.

He said similar UAP encounters were 'not rare or isolated' and that most sightings were never formally reported.

Fravor recounted the 2004 'Tic Tac' incident off Southern California, where four aviators watched a smooth, white, oblong object with no visible wings or rotors perform wild acceleration manoeuvres before vanishing in front of their aircraft.

'The technology that we faced was far superior to anything that we had,' he told lawmakers, insisting he was not a UFO fanatic, just a pilot reporting what he saw.

Is A Trump UFO Speech Really Imminent?

US defence agencies have begun to publish regular updates on UAP reports, trying to drag the subject out of the conspiracy swamp.

A dedicated office, the All‑Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, has logged hundreds of new sightings, many later chalked up to drones, balloons, birds or airborne clutter. Pilots are being encouraged to report incidents without fear of ridicule.

Even so, some high‑profile cases remain unexplained, and that grey zone is where talk of a Trump UFO speech finds its audience.

Lee insists his contacts believe the announcement is 'imminent', although he offers no documents, no dates and no direct quotes from Trump himself.

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White House officials, by contrast, are on record saying there is no such speech on the books.

Talk of a looming disclosure has been swirling for years as military pilots, intelligence officials, and whistleblowers push for transparency on what the US now blandly calls UAPs, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

The Roswell saga, long ago dismissed by the US government as a crashed spy balloon, has never really left the public imagination.

Recent congressional hearings in Washington, where veterans alleged secret crash-retrieval and reverse-engineering programmes, have only poured fuel on the fire. Into that already volatile mix drops Lee's claim that Trump has a UFO speech locked in a drawer, ready to blow the doors off.