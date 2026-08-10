Forensic psychologist Dr Kris Mohandie has questioned whether two ransom letters linked to Nancy Guthrie's suspected abduction are genuine, despite investigators releasing them in full in Tucson, Arizona.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since early February.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Mohandie said the letters appeared to contain several warning signs, including inconsistent pronouns and an unusual decision to send one to a media organisation.

He nevertheless backed the decision by law enforcement to publish the documents. The move, he said, could renew public interest and produce a lead that investigators might otherwise miss.

Nancy Guthrie Letters Raise Serious Doubts

Investigators publicly released the full text of the Nancy Guthrie ransom notes, including grammar and punctuation that had previously been known only to a small group of detectives and federal agents.

Mohandie, a veteran forensic psychologist who has consulted on high‑profile cases and once helped persuade O.J. Simpson to surrender to police, did not mince his words. 'I don't think the ransom note is legit, and I don't think that that letter days later is legitimate,' he said, while stressing that it was 'appropriate for law enforcement to investigate it just in case it might be'.

In his view, 'a good investigation keeps an open mind. It really does.'

His scepticism is rooted in details that, on their face, might look incriminating. The first letter mentions Guthrie's Apple Watch and a broken floodlight at the property, elements that line up with what investigators found at the scene.

But Mohandie warned against treating such specifics as proof that the author was involved. 'I don't make much out of those two details,' he said, arguing they 'could have gotten to somebody' indirectly and were not enough to qualify as information 'only the killer would know'.

Pronouns, Bitcoin and '$4 Million USD': Red Flags in the Ransom Notes

Mohandie points to the language in the Nancy Guthrie ransom notes as one of the biggest red flags.

The first note was sent to a media outlet and declared itself to be a 'ransom' letter, something that already sets it apart from classic kidnap communications, which usually go straight to the family or the authorities.

Within the text, the writer shifts between 'we' and 'I' when describing the alleged kidnappers, a slippage that, to a psychologist steeped in threat assessment, suggests either carelessness or fabrication.

'There are a lot of things wrong with that ransom note, and it raised a lot of questions for me of veracity,' Mohandie said.

He also highlights the tech‑savvy flavour of the demands. The letters refer to Bitcoin and email communication and, strikingly, to '$4 million USD', a formulation that sounds more like something from a dodgy online scam than a traditional ransom scribbled in panic.

The second letter triggers even more doubt. It claims that Guthrie has 'perished' days after the supposed kidnapping and offers an apology, a scenario Mohandie finds hard to square with real‑world offender behaviour.

He questions why a kidnapper would voluntarily out themselves a second time, with no clear tactical advantage, and why they would choose the oddly formal word 'perished' instead of more common language.

It is one of those tiny stylistic choices that, in his words, shows that 'the devil is usually in the details'.

Why Police Released Ransom Notes They Don't Trust

The Pima County Sheriff's Department chose to make the Nancy Guthrie ransom notes public on Friday, 31 July, months after Guthrie disappeared.

By then, much of the basic content had already been reported, but the exact phrasing, punctuation and layout had not. Mohandie argues that releasing those details is a tested strategy.

He cites the Unabomber case, where publishing Ted Kaczynski's manifesto eventually led family members to recognise his writing and alert the authorities.

'You look at Ted Kaczynski and putting that out there on the Unabomber case is what led to it being resolved,' he said. 'So they need to put that out there. Maybe somebody does recognise something unique in these writings.'

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: Video & Ransom Note Details 1/3 pic.twitter.com/O0HDb8asMX — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 31, 2026

Even if, as he suspects, the Nancy Guthrie ransom notes are hoaxes, there are still legal consequences. Investigators have already charged one impostor, Derrick Callella, who sent bogus ransom demands to the Guthrie family in early February and has since pleaded guilty.

Detectives are now working to identify whoever wrote the two newer letters, both to rule them out as credible threats and to assess whether fresh criminal charges are warranted.

As of this writing, law enforcement agencies have not publicly endorsed Mohandie's burglary theory, and opinion inside the investigation appears split.

Federal law enforcement sources quoted in earlier reports have suggested that some investigators are confident the ransom demands are bogus, while others remain cautious about dismissing anything outright while Guthrie's whereabouts are unknown.

That internal tension is not a sign of chaos so much as a reflection of what Mohandie keeps repeating, 'good investigators are investigating all hypotheses and following leads'.

Beyond Kidnapping: A 'Burglary Gone Wrong'?

While the ransom letters grab headlines, Mohandie believes the most important piece of public evidence in the case is still the surveillance footage from Guthrie's home.

The Nest doorbell video, released by investigators, shows a masked man at the front door on the night she vanished, carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack.

According to the FBI, the man is roughly 5ft 9in to 5ft 10in tall with an average build. He has not been identified and remains the only known suspect.

Mohandie's reading of that footage is blunt. 'Unfortunately, I think this case is a simple matter of a burglary gone wrong and then attempts to cover things up,' he said. The behaviour visible on video, he argues, fits more neatly with a home invasion or opportunistic break‑in than with a meticulously planned kidnap for ransom.

Read more FBI Says Some Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes May Be Legitimate Despite Earlier Fake Claims FBI Says Some Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes May Be Legitimate Despite Earlier Fake Claims

That is still, he concedes, only a hypothesis. 'Good investigators keep an open mind,' he said, and he applies the same standard to his own theory. Detectives on the ground may uncover evidence that points back to a kidnap plot, or to something stranger that nobody has considered yet.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her Tucson home at the beginning of February 2026. The FBI's Phoenix field office initially treated the case as a potential kidnapping.

Two letters followed, both invoking a kidnapping and demanding a payoff, and both now at the centre of intense scrutiny.

Mohandie argued that putting them out publicly was still the right move, because even fake letters can shake loose useful information. Meanwhile, the masked man in the doorbell clip has neither claimed that $4 million nor any of the more than $1.2 million in posted rewards. He has not claimed responsibility for the notes either. Whoever he is, he is still out there somewhere, and that is the part of the story that matters most.