A purported Nancy Guthrie ransom note demanded up to $6 million in Bitcoin after the 84-year-old disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on 31 January, crime journalist Briana Whitney has disclosed during an episode of the Crime Junkie podcast.

The note addressed Guthrie's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, and claimed Nancy was being held alive while payment was sought. Yet, the FBI has not authenticated the note, and a reported assessment of the widely circulated February messages found them not credible.

With no suspect publicly identified and no arrest made, the apparent demand remains part of an unresolved kidnapping-for-ransom investigation.

First Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Set Bitcoin Demand as High as $6 Million

The first detailed ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case was sent in February to media organisations and has now been read in full by journalist Briana Whitney.

The writer claimed the message was for her daughter: 'Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe but scared.' The note said Nancy would be held for a maximum of seven days and promised she would be released 'unharmed' once payment was received.

According to Whitney's account and law enforcement records, the kidnapper initially demanded the equivalent of $4 million in bitcoin by 5pm local time on Thursday, 5 February. If that deadline was missed, the demand would rise to $6 million, with a final cut-off of 5pm on Monday 9 February.

The sender specified a bitcoin address and insisted there would be no further communication, no negotiation and no contact with police, warning that 'law enforcement will not be able to help you' and that Nancy would be killed if the final deadline passed.

The note repeatedly told Savannah that her mother's 'life is in your hands', making it clear the author believed she had the money and could access it quickly. Investigators later remarked that the focus on US currency and the high sums involved suggested the family itself was being targeted, not just any random victim in Tucson.

Chilling Details From Inside Nancy Guthrie's Home

What jolted investigators, and left them unable to dismiss the first ransom note as pure fantasy, were two very specific details buried at the end of the message. The sender described a white smartwatch lying on the floor near the foot of Nancy's bed and mentioned that a floodlight in the back garden had been destroyed.

Those references gave the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department pause. In July, federal agents acknowledged receiving 'several ransom notes' related to the disappearance and said some had been quickly dismissed as extortion attempts.

Others, including those containing accurate references to the smartwatch and floodlight, were being scrutinised more closely.

Still, officials have been cautious in public. The FBI has not confirmed which, if any, of the ransom messages it considers credible, and one senior official has previously described at least two widely reported February notes as 'not credible'.

Second Ransom Note Claims Nancy Guthrie Died 'Buried in Nature'

As the February deadlines approached, a second note emerged, sent to local television and again referencing Nancy Guthrie by name. This time, the tone flipped. The writer claimed the kidnappers had underestimated Nancy's health and that she had died 'shortly after she was taken', supposedly from heart-related issues.

'We never intended to hurt her. That was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart-related. She is buried in nature now,' the note read, adding that nothing the family could have done would have changed the outcome and ending with an apology.

Whitney and other analysts have noted the odd phrasing in the second note, including the use of 'USD' and the slightly off-kilter 'buried in nature' line. It has prompted speculation that the author's first language may not be English, or that a translation tool played a role.

FBI Probes Hoaxes as Guthrie Family Pleads for Help

The FBI has confirmed that, on top of the main ransom demands, a California man has pleaded guilty to sending separate fake communications to members of the Guthrie family after learning of the original bitcoin note. His messages were not the same ones read on the podcast.

Publicly, investigators have stayed disciplined. In a July update, the bureau stressed that Nancy Guthrie's disappearance 'continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case' and urged anyone with information to contact the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Surveillance images released in February show a masked, armed person and a vehicle speeding near Guthrie's home on the night she vanished, but nothing more definitive. No suspect has been publicly identified.

Privately, the situation has forced the Guthrie family to walk a maddening line between hope and realism. When the first ransom notes appeared, Savannah and her siblings said they were prepared to pay, but they pleaded for proof of life.

As the second message claiming Nancy's death emerged, their public language shifted towards bringing her home 'no matter what', a change a retired investigator later described as 'hostage negotiator‑type' messaging.

Savannah has spoken only sparingly about the investigation, but when she did address it live on Today, she did not sugar-coat the impact. Fighting back tears, she said she wanted 'to beg people' to come forward with any information and reminded viewers that while this might be 'a new story on your radar', it is the reality 'our children live every day.'

The family has offered a $1 million reward, while the FBI has put up $100,000 and local programme 88‑CRIME has added $102,500. Those are large numbers. For now, they have not bought what the Guthries want most.

The public first learned of a ransom demand in February, days after Guthrie disappeared from her quiet Tucson neighbourhood.

Read more New Ransom Letter Claims to Have Video of Missing Nancy Guthrie and Her Kidnapper in a 'Secure Location' New Ransom Letter Claims to Have Video of Missing Nancy Guthrie and Her Kidnapper in a 'Secure Location'

A masked, armed figure was captured on Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera in the early hours after she was last seen, walking up to the front door and then obscuring the lens. Blood later found near the entrance was confirmed by investigators to belong to Nancy.

Since then, her family, led publicly by Savannah Guthrie, has lived through a grim mix of silence, false leads and calculated cruelty, including hoax messages from people trying to cash in on their desperation.

Those are the pieces of public evidence with more weight than the unverified claims contained in a message designed, at least on its face, to terrorise her family.

This unfolding tragedy highlights the terrifying intersection of modern cryptocurrency extortion and high-stakes media investigations, leaving millions of true-crime followers searching for answers as law enforcement agencies race against time to uncover the absolute truth behind the abduction.