NORAD fighter jets intercepted multiple civilian aircraft near President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday after the planes entered temporarily restricted airspace while Trump attended the LIV Golf New York tournament at Trump National Golf Club. The military command said the aircraft were safely escorted out of the area, while video obtained by PIX11 captured an F-16 closing in on one of the small planes.

What Trump Bedminster Temporary Flight Restrictions Meant

The news came after the Federal Aviation Administration imposed temporary flight restrictions over Bedminster because of the president's presence at the golf event. Such restrictions control air traffic around sensitive locations, meaning even a routine general aviation flight can quickly become a security matter when it crosses the wrong boundary.

FAA notices warn that pilots who fail to follow the rules may be intercepted or face further action. NORAD confirmed that multiple pilots violated the restriction on Sunday. The command did not say whether the incursions were caused by navigational mistakes, a failure to check flight notices or another issue.

That distinction matters, but the information was not immediately available. The pilots' identities and the aircraft involved were also not provided in the details released by PIX11.

Trump was at the club for the LIV Golf New York event, a four-day tournament that drew attention beyond the fairways because of his presence. Attendees saw him riding in a golf cart with legendary golfer Gary Player. Meanwhile, several miles above or near the course, the response to the airspace breaches was anything but leisurely.

One video, recorded by Jefferson Township resident Joe Afflerbach, shows a small aircraft moving across the sky before an F-16 rapidly approaches it. Afflerbach can be heard saying, 'You better get out of there.'

The footage does not establish what the pilot knew or when the pilot became aware of the restriction, but it offers a stark glimpse of how quickly a civilian flight can draw military attention.

Why F-16s Responded Near Trump's Bedminster Club

NORAD said its aircraft intercepted multiple general aviation planes after they entered the restricted area and safely escorted them away.

The command asked pilots to check FAA temporary flight restrictions before every flight, a reminder that sits somewhere between routine guidance and a warning when fighter jets are involved. The FAA's restriction system notifies pilots when access to specific airspace has been limited for presidential movements or other security operations.

Pilots operating near an active restriction are expected to understand the boundaries and comply with any instructions. In this case, NORAD's statement made clear that the aircraft were removed from the area without any reported escalation.

There was no indication in the PIX11 report that Trump was in danger, nor was there any suggestion that the aircraft carried hostile intent. The available information supports a narrower account.

Planes entered protected airspace, NORAD responded and the aircraft were escorted out. Anything beyond that would be speculation. That restraint is important because dramatic video can make an incident look more sinister than the confirmed facts allow.

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An F-16 racing towards a light aircraft is undeniably striking, but the footage cannot explain the circumstances inside the cockpit or prove whether the breach was deliberate. The challenge is separating what looks alarming from what officials have actually established.

NORAD's message to general aviation pilots was direct. They should remain alert to FAA temporary flight restrictions and review the relevant notices before taking off. The warning is especially pertinent around presidential visits, when an ordinary route can become restricted with little room for error.

For the pilots involved, the episode ended with a safe escort out of the area. For the public, it was a reminder that the security perimeter around a presidential golf outing is not merely symbolic. It reaches into the sky, and when that boundary is crossed, the response can arrive very fast indeed.