Conservative commentators criticised the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Saturday, 28 November 2026, after performers from the Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show appeared in corsets and fishnets. Their objections focused on the costumes and NBC's broadcast of the number to a family audience.

The parade proceeded after severe winds reportedly forced organisers to postpone it. Before the event, some MAGA influencers had reportedly blamed Zohran Mamdani for the delay. The account of the postponement attributed it to the weather.

Comedian and actress Margaret Cho led the cast's performance of 'The Time Warp'. The number prompted complaints from several Trump supporters on X, alongside responses from users who regarded the objections as disproportionate. One person who defended the routine described themselves as conservative.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Costumes Prompt Criticism of NBC

Steve Guest, a former rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, directed his complaint at NBC, which broadcast the parade.

'What the hell NBC,' he wrote. 'The Thanksgiving Day parade is supposed to be a children's program. What the hell are these costumes!?!?!?'

Matt Van Swol also questioned whether the performance belonged in a broadcast presented as family entertainment. His post focused on what viewers, particularly children, could encounter when tuning in.

I turned on the 'family friendly' Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade just to see how things were going... Seriously, what kind of a DISGUSTING display is this?!!!

'Does NBC or ANYONE ELSE for that matter think this is an APPROPRIATE thing to show CHILDREN?????' he added. 'WHAT ARE WE DOING??'

Another commentator, identified as MAGA influencer Jack, extended his criticism beyond the costumes to a broader complaint about the political left.

'We've truly fallen as a nation,' he wrote. 'Can't even take your kids to the Thanksgiving Day parade anymore. The Left has ruined literally everything good.'

Robert Malone also objected to the number, writing that he was 'officially grossed out'.

A Self-Described Conservative Defends Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

The criticism drew disagreement beneath the posts. A user responding to Van Swol dismissed the objections and placed the routine within the wider Broadway performance.

'It's 30 seconds of Rocky Horror, in a melody of famous Broadway songs. I'm conservative and this is a nothing Burger. It's Broadway,' the user commented.

Another person replied to Guest with a reference to the film adaptation.

'It's Rocky Horror Picture Show, you uncultured walnut.'

A further response challenged the attention devoted to the costumes by contrasting the controversy with other concerns.

'Families are struggling to afford groceries, people are losing access to healthcare, and innocent civilians are being slaughtered around the world,' the user wrote. 'Yet here you are, having a f---ing meltdown over costumes in a Thanksgiving parade. What an utterly embarrassing set of priorities.'

Those exchanges reflect the positions of the commenters quoted. They do not establish how widely either the criticism or the defence was shared among parade viewers.

Other viewers interpreted the performance as a tribute to Tim Curry, who originated the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter on stage and portrayed the character in the 1975 film adaptation.

That interpretation was attributed to viewers. No statement from organisers confirming an official tribute was included in the account.

Macy's had not immediately responded to a request for comment at the time of the original report.