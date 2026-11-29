Elon Musk expressed regret during a virtual appearance at the DealBook Summit after Democrats won majorities in both chambers of the US Congress, questioning his reported spending of nearly $500 million (£381,694,000) to support Republicans in the midterms.

His remarks followed a public alliance with President Donald Trump that included leading DOGE, the president's cost-cutting initiative, for several months in 2025. Musk has also publicly worn MAGA hats, although he insisted at the summit that he was 'not MAGA'.

The comments prompted public relations specialists to assess whether Musk could distance himself from that political association. Their advice focused on his public communications and his relationship with Trump.

Elon Musk Questions the Value of His Midterm Spending

'I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it,' Musk stated.

He nevertheless suggested that Republicans might have performed worse without his involvement. That was his assessment of the election result, rather than a quantified measure of what his financial support achieved.

The reported expenditure included $200 million (£152,677,600) directed at defeating Senator-elect James Talarico in his Texas Senate race against Ken Paxton. That amount formed part of the nearly $500 million attributed to Musk's overall support for Republicans contesting the midterms.

Musk indicated that he would have spent less money if he could revisit the decision. His remarks questioned the scale of the expenditure and its results, but stopped short of repudiating his political choices.

He argued that he does not blindly follow Republican policies and sees 'positives and negatives in both parties'.

'I'm not sure what MAGA means,' he stated.

PR Specialists Assess Elon Musk's MAGA Remarks

Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations, argued that declaring distance from a political movement would not, by itself, alter perceptions of Musk's previous support.

'A public figure cannot rebrand out of a political alliance by announcing it is over,' Philip stated.

Her assessment centred on the distinction between expressing disappointment about election spending and reconsidering the political decisions behind it. She argued that the public record of Musk's support would remain relevant to how his remarks were received.

'When the public has years of video, posts and checks on record, a label change without a behavior change reads as damage control,' she explained. 'Saying he felt foolish about the money frames the regret around his losses, not his choices, and that is exactly why late-night hosts will not let him move on.'

Philip's comments outlined her view of what a rebranding effort would require. They did not establish that Musk had adopted such a strategy or committed to altering his political activity.

Communications Advice for Elon Musk Extends Beyond Spending

Jason Mudd, CEO of Axia Public Relations, recommended restoring a review process for Musk's public communications. He linked that advice to Tesla's approach to public relations and Musk's posts on X.

'Tesla eliminated its public relations department in 2020. That was a mistake,' Mudd stated. 'Yet his posts on X reach the public without a message review. That's why so many people support him, but it's also why he's controversial and offensive to others.'

Public relations specialist Mike Paul, of Reputation Doctor, focused instead on Musk's association with Trump. He recommended a separation that extended beyond public statements about whether Musk identified with MAGA.

Paul argued that Musk should end any association with Trump and take responsibility for his past alliance with the president and his work with DOGE.