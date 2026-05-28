Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were reportedly by their daughter Violet's side after the 20-year-old was seen arriving at an emergency room in Los Angeles this week. The former couple was reportedly accompanying their eldest child to the hospital after she appeared to have difficulty walking.

Photos circulating showed Violet Affleck leaning on both parents for support while entering the medical facility. According to reports, Violet was later seen leaving the hospital using crutches and wearing an orthopedic boot on one foot.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner dote on mask-clad daughter Violet, 20, as she hobbles along on crutches during summer break from Yale.

The 20-year-old Yale student was seen hobbling into the medical center while leaning heavily on both of her famous parents for support.

Affleck,… pic.twitter.com/CAUY2RTpg5 — Sparkooo🦅🦀 (@UrfavBoyq) May 27, 2026

While the exact reason for the visit has not been publicly confirmed, the image quickly sparked concern among fans online.

Read more Are Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Back Together? Ex-Couple Reunites in Matching Outfits After Co-Parenting 'Loss' Claim Are Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Back Together? Ex-Couple Reunites in Matching Outfits After Co-Parenting 'Loss' Claim

Family United During the Health Scare

Despite ending their marriage in 2018, Affleck and Garner have maintained a cooperative co-parenting relationship focused on their three children, Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Reports surrounding the ER visit highlighted how bot parents remained close to Violet throughout the ordeal, per a report by Mogaz.

The former couple has been described as helping Violet maintain balance as she walked into the hospital. Affleck was reportedly seen placing an arm around his daughter, while Garner stayed close beside her. The incident offered another public example of the pair's united approach to parenting, even years after their divorce.

Violet Affleck Has Recently Stepped into the Public Eye

Although Violet spent much of her childhood away from intense public attention, she has become more visible in recent years because of her advocacy work. She has reportedly previously spoken publicly about dealing with a post-viral health condition she developed in 2019, per The New York Post.

In 2024, Violet addressed Los Angeles officials while advocating for stronger public health protections, including continued access to masks in healthcare settings. She later participated in discussions about indoor air safety and COVID-19 awareness at international events, according to reports.

The Yale student has also drawn attention for consistently wearing face masks during public appearances, a choice linked to her health advocacy. Reports about the recent hospital visit noted that she was again seen wearing a mask while entering the medical facility.

No Official Medical Details Have Been Released

As of writing, neither Affleck nor Garner has publicly commented on the nature of Violet's condition or the reason for the ER visit. Most reports have focused only on what photographers observed outside the hospital.

Violet had reportedly appeared healthy during a public outing with her family earlier this month before the hospital visit occurred. Because no official statement has been issued, many details surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Still, the images of Affleck and Garner supporting their daughter together resonated with many readers online. The former couple has frequently been praised for maintaining a stable co-parenting dynamic, especially during important family moments.

The couple married in 2005 in a private ceremony in the Caribbean. Their decade-long marriage made them one of the entertainment industry's most recognisable couples while raising their three children together.

In 2015, Affleck and Garner announced their separation, describing the decision as thoughtful and mutual. The divorce was officially finalised three years later, but both actors have repeatedly emphasised the importance of maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship for their family.