In July 2000, a researcher discovered skeletal remains inside a sleeping bag within a tent in a remote area of Washington state's Olympic National Park.

Things were found alongside the skeletal remains including binoculars, a green-black bivy-style tent, a Jansport day hiker pack, a blue shoulder bag, a folding saw, a space blanket, a sleeping bag, and small or medium-sized winter wear.

Investigators determined the skeletal remains belonged to a man who had died years earlier, but no fingerprints or identifying evidence were available. The case remained unsolved for 26 long years.

Remains in Sleeping Bag is Given a Name

Now, a haunting mystery that puzzled investigators for more than a quarter of a century has finally been solved, bringing long-awaited answers to a family that had spent decades wondering what became of a missing loved one.

Authorities in the United States have identified the human remains discovered inside that sleeping bag in a remote section of Olympic National Park in Washington state as Joseph Louis Serrao Jr., a man originally from Hawaii who vanished without a trace in 1998 and was never heard from again.

The breakthrough comes 26 years after a researcher stumbled upon a tent along the Sol Duc River drainage in July 2000.

Why The Identity Remained Unknown for So Long

When the remains were first examined, specialists from the King County Medical Examiner's Office concluded they likely belonged to a man aged between 30 and 50. Investigators also estimated that he had died somewhere between six months and two years before being discovered.

However, the case quickly reached a dead end. Readable fingerprints could not be recovered, and there was little physical evidence available to connect the remains to a missing person report. As years passed, the unidentified man became one of the region's enduring mysteries.

Even as technology advanced, the case remained unsolved. Yet investigators never completely abandoned their efforts. The unanswered questions lingered for Serrao's relatives, who had not received any information about his whereabouts since he disappeared in 1998. For them, the uncertainty lasted nearly three decades.

Joseph Louis Serrao Jr Cause of Death

The turning point arrived in 2024 when a forensic anthropologist submitted a DNA sample from the remains to Othram, a laboratory specialising in forensic genealogy. Using advanced genetic analysis, scientists examined a broad range of DNA markers and began searching for potential relatives.

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By 2025, researchers had identified promising family connections. Investigators contacted relatives across several states, including Hawaii, and compared their DNA with the sample recovered from the remains. The results confirmed that the unknown man found in the tent was indeed Joseph Louis Serrao Jr.

Officials described the identification as the result of years of persistence and collaboration between the National Park Service, the King County Medical Examiner's Office and forensic genealogists. A photo of Joseph Serrao Jr can be found here on Unidentified Wiki site. According to the website, the cause of death of Joseph Louis Serrao Jr. was suicide by gunshot.

For Serrao's family, the discovery finally provides a measure of closure after decades of uncertainty. While questions about exactly how he died may remain, one mystery has now been answered: the man who spent 26 years without a name has finally been identified.