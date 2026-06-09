The Karmelo Anthony trial ends its fourth day with some chilling testimonies from witnesses who painted different pictures of the incident.

Karmelo Anthony's ongoing trial recounted chilling details of a murder on Monday, with one witness describing the confrontation that escalated to the death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf. Anthony, now 19, is charged with murdering Metcalf following a heated confrontation at a Dallas suburb's school stadium in April 2025.

One defence witness testified that Anthony was 'distraught' after the stabbing, according to CNN. Another witness said he heard Anthony say, 'I told him not to touch me,' immediately after the confrontation, underscoring the defence's claim that Anthony acted out of self-preservation.

Prosecution Argues for Metcalf's Unlawful Death

The prosecution portrayed Metcalf's slaying as an unjustified attack, stemming from a dispute over Anthony's presence under Metcalf's team tent during a track event. The court also heard testimony from attendees who described Anthony as the aggressor in the confrontation. Prosecutors emphasised that Metcalf's stabbing was not a defensive response but an unlawful killing.

Defence attorneys countered that Anthony believed he needed to defend himself, which they argued was justified because he was merely reacting to a perceived threat. A teammate testifying for the defence said Anthony was visibly remorseful after the incident, having lashed out of panic rather than cold-blooded intent.

Judge John Roach Jr. reminded the court that young witnesses cannot be publicly identified, a ruling intended to protect minors who provided testimony about the confrontation and its aftermath. That protection applied to several students who took the stand last week and recounted the chaotic scene, but their identities were withheld at the judge's behest.

The Karmelo Anthony Trial Approaches a Verdict

Day 4 of the Karmelo Anthony trial ended after a three-hour midday break, after which both the prosecution and defence confirmed they had no further evidence to present.

The closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday. Anthony did not testify in his own defence during the proceedings, leaving jurors to deliberate on witness accounts and physical evidence.

Court officials told jurors they would be sequestered in a hotel if they failed to reach a verdict by Tuesday, a step meant to insulate them from outside influence.

'For God's sake do not go on social media,' the judge admonished, warning jurors against exposure to commentary and posts that could affect their impartiality.

Anthony's Case Sparks Heated Debate

The case gained wide attention on social media, where posts amplified public debate and framed the incident in racial terms, noting that Anthony is Black and Metcalf was white, a contrast that sparked inflamed comments.

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Local and national commentary on platforms and in news coverage intensified scrutiny of the confrontation and the broader issues it invoked about race, youth violence, and school safety.

Anthony faces a potential murder charge and up to life in prison if jurors find the killing was not justified as self-defence. The jury will have plenty of time to deliberate after Tuesday's closing arguments, which will in one way or another determine Anthony's case.

Attorneys on both sides are now preparing to crystallise their narratives for the jury as the trial reaches its penultimate stages, the prosecutors aiming to link testimony to intent, while the defence seeking to maintain that Anthony perceived imminent harm.

'We expect that when the full story is heard, the prosecution will not be able to rule out the reasonable doubt that Karmelo Anthony may have acted in self-defence,' Anthony's counsel Mike Howard told AP News.