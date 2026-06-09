Karmelo Anthony is once again at the centre of public attention following the guilty verdict in the trial over the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet in April 2025. The case, which has been closely followed across the United States, has placed the former student-athlete at the centre of a national legal and social discussion.

As interest in the verdict continues, many are now seeking to understand more about Anthony himself, his background, school life and the events that led to the courtroom outcome. This article outlines what is currently known about Karmelo Anthony, from his upbringing and education to his role in the case.

Who Is Karmelo Anthony?

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Karmelo Anthony, 19, is a former high school student from Frisco, Texas, who was involved in athletics and school sports before the case that brought him national attention. He attended Centennial High School in Frisco, where he reportedly played on the track and football teams and, at one point, served as a team captain.

He is the eldest in the family, with three siblings: two younger brothers and one sister.

His father, Drew Anthony, was a General Sales Manager at Pegasus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram from December 2022 to 2024. He was a former Manager-Accounts & Finance at SouthWest Ford from 2021 to 2023. However, his current employment is not listed in his Facebook profile. Karmelo's mother, Kayla Hayes, is reportedly a stay-at-home mum.

From their Facebook posts, the family appears outwardly typical. Their photos suggest a comfortable lifestyle, including family holidays, an upscale home and high-end cars.

According to her mum in a press release, the family moved to North Texas in search of a 'better life'. She described a supportive family with every opportunity for success.

Karmelo Anthony Trial Verdict In Austin Metcalf Stabbing Case

A Texas jury has convicted Karmelo Anthony of murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf following a confrontation at a high school track meet a year ago. The verdict was delivered after deliberations that lasted less than three hours, according to court reporting.

Anthony was accused of stabbing Metcalf during an altercation involving a dispute over seating at a team tent during a rainy sporting event. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the circumstances of the confrontation and the age of both individuals, who were 17 at the time.

Anthony's defence team argued that he acted in self-defence during the incident. However, prosecutors maintained that the evidence supported a murder conviction, which the jury ultimately upheld.

The guilty verdict was reached after three hours of deliberation at the conclusion of a closely watched trial in Collin County. The case has drawn national attention from the outset and sparked months of racist abuse across social media.

After attorneys completed a brief sentencing phase, jurors returned to determine Karmelo Anthony's punishment. He now faces a sentence ranging from five years to life in prison, per the Dallas Morning News.

What Happened At The Frisco Track Meet?

The incident took place at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, in April 2025, where hundreds of student-athletes from competing schools were present. According to reports, tensions escalated when Austin Metcalf told Anthony he needed to leave a team tent during heavy rain.

Witnesses told police that Anthony responded, 'Touch me and see what happens,' before reaching into a bag and retrieving a knife. The confrontation quickly turned violent, resulting in the fatal stabbing of Metcalf.

Both teenagers were 17 at the time of the incident. Anthony's lawyers argued in court that he acted in self-defence after Metcalf reportedly shoved him, but the jury rejected that claim in its verdict. Several witnesses said Anthony 'provoked' Metcalf and became aggressive during the confrontation.

The case has continued to attract public discussion due to its circumstances and the broader debate it sparked about youth violence and school sports environments.