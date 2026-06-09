Unverified social media reports claim that Vickrum Singh Digwa, the man convicted of murdering University of Southampton student Henry Nowak, has been attacked in prison and suffered burns after boiling water was thrown at him.

The claims surfaced online just days after Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing in Southampton in December 2025.

As of 9 June 2026, there has been no confirmation from HM Prison Service, police, or court authorities on any such incident, but despite this, claims continue to surface on social media.

Social Media Claims of Prison Attack on Digwa

Posts circulating on social media allege that Digwa was assaulted at HMP Armley in Leeds. Some accounts claim a mixture of boiling water and sugar was thrown at him, causing serious facial burns.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Vickrum Digwa has reportedly been attacked at HMP Armley, where he is currently being held following the murder of Henry Nowak.



⚠️ Reports indicate that a mixture of sugar and boiling water was thrown in his face, causing serious burns.



🏥 His injuries are... pic.twitter.com/JqQnW8xvDJ — Britify (@BritifyUK) June 6, 2026

Others suggest he was treated inside the prison's healthcare wing after the incident. However, none of these claims have been verified by official sources or reported independently by mainstream UK media outlets.

Prison authorities have not issued any statement confirming an attack or injury.

Who is Vickrum Digwa

Digwa, 23, was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak following a fatal stabbing in Southampton on 3 December 2025.

The court heard that Nowak, a first-year university student, was walking home alone when an individual, later identified as Digwa, confronted him and stabbed him five times with a large blade. He suffered a fatal chest wound and died at the scene despite emergency efforts.

Digwa was later found guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 21 years.

False Claims Made During Emergency Response

During the initial incident, Digwa made a 999 call claiming that Nowak had attacked and racially abused him. That account was rejected in court after evidence showed no injuries consistent with his version of events.

Body-cam footage later showed officers initially accepting parts of his account before the severity of Nowak's injuries became clear. The case has since led to scrutiny of police response procedures and was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Henry Nowak Remembered By Family And Friends

Henry Nowak, 18, was kind, driven and deeply loved, his family said. He was the first in his family to attend university and had recently started studying accountancy and finance at Southampton.

Friends said he was outgoing, played football, and had quickly settled into student life. His death triggered widespread tributes and renewed debate around knife crime in the UK.

Meanwhile, following Digwa's conviction, members of his family also faced legal consequences. His mother was convicted of assisting an offender after removing the knife used in the attack from the scene.

Other relatives faced separate charges of possessing offensive weapons.

The sentencing judge rejected claims of self-defence and described the false allegations made during the case as compounding the suffering of Nowak's family.

The case has also caused a stir in the Sikh community across the UK, which has complained about facing physical and verbal abuse.

As for claims of a prison attack on Digwa, no official confirmation has been issued by the prison authorities. The reports remain unconfirmed and should be treated cautiously while the investigation into Digwa's custody status continues.