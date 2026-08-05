Apple is preparing for its biggest product launch of the year, with the company opening a lottery for US retail employees who want to help staff its in-person September event.

The programme allows selected retail workers to assist during the launch by organising queues, checking in guests, greeting attendees, providing directions, and supporting security teams, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Although Apple has not officially announced the event or its date, the internal communication indicates that preparations are underway for the company's annual September product showcase.

Retail Staff Get a Rare Opportunity

Apple told employees it was excited to offer them the chance to participate in its Event Support Experience Program. Eligible US retail employees can apply to join the programme until 8 August. Apple will notify successful applicants by 17 August.

According to the memo, employees who worked at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference or supported last year's iPhone launch are not eligible for the upcoming programme. Apple has relied on retail employees to support major product launches for several years. The latest initiative continues that approach by inviting store staff to take part in one of the company's highest-profile events. A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment on the memo.

September Event Expected

Apple told employees that the launch would take place during the first half of September but did not provide a specific date.

Historically, the company has unveiled new iPhone models on the second Tuesday or Wednesday of September. Bloomberg reported that Wednesday, 9 September, appears slightly more likely this year because Labour Day in the US falls on Monday, 7 September, leaving invited guests an additional working day to travel. Apple has not confirmed the date publicly.

Foldable iPhone Could Steal the Show

Bloomberg reported that Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, new Apple Watch models, and other hardware. If announced, the foldable iPhone would mark Apple's entry into a product category where companies such as Samsung and Google already compete.

Bloomberg also reported that Apple could unveil the foldable device in September while delaying its release until a later date, similar to the company's approach with the iPhone X in 2017. Apple has not announced the products that will feature during the event.

First Major Launch Under John Ternus

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The September presentation is also expected to be the first major Apple product event led by incoming chief executive John Ternus. Ternus is due to succeed Tim Cook as chief executive on 1 September. Cook will become executive chairman.

The products expected at the event have been in development for several years. Before becoming chief executive, Ternus led Apple's hardware engineering division. The launch will mark his first major public presentation as the company's chief executive.

Preparations Gather Pace

The employee lottery offers another indication that Apple is moving closer to its annual September launch event.

For selected retail employees, the programme provides an opportunity to support one of Apple's most closely watched product presentations. For customers and investors, attention is now turning to the company's official announcement, which is expected in the coming weeks. Apple has yet to confirm the event date or the products it plans to unveil.