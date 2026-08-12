K-pop idol NI-KI, a member of the globally acclaimed group ENHYPEN, currently faces sharp criticism after footage showing him smiling on stage circulated online following the death of Japanese influencer Mina Chan.

The 26-year-old creator, who commanded a substantial following on TikTok and Instagram, tragically died by suicide after enduring a relentless wave of online harassment linked to a viral fan-community controversy.

During ENHYPEN's BLOOD SAGA tour stop in Busan on 8 August, the group's first public appearance since the tragedy became widely known, NI-KI was filmed interacting with the crowd and encouraging fans to create 'unforgettable memories.'

The visual of the performer smiling immediately triggered a polarised reaction, with some social media users arguing his demeanour appeared insensitive given the circumstances, while others fiercely defended the idol, asserting that his professional stage obligations should not be conflated with the horrific actions of third-party online bullies.

Read more ENHYPEN Japanese Fan Reportedly Dies by Suicide After Relentless 'Bullying' Over Ni-Ki's Livestream Comments ENHYPEN Japanese Fan Reportedly Dies by Suicide After Relentless 'Bullying' Over Ni-Ki's Livestream Comments

Criticism Over Concert Footage

NI-Ki was on stage with his group during their world tour concert in Busan, South Korea on 8 August. During the show, NI-KI could allegedly be seen smiling when interacting with their fans, and told them, 'ENGENE and us really share the same feelings, so let's create more unforgettable memories together,' per the Standard.

The recent appearance prompted some social media users to criticise him, arguing the singer should have appeared more subdued given the circumstances surrounding Chan's death. However, the reaction is based largely on interpretations of footage that was shared and circulated online.

How Mina Chan Became Part of the Controversy

Mina Chan, a Japanese influencer who had amassed over 300,000 TikTok followers and 150,000 on Instagram before her passing, had reportedly been a dedicated ENHYPEN fan and had attended fan events involving the group.

The dispute intensified after a concert-related incident involving flowers and NI-KI, and he later discussed fan behaviour during a livestream, encouraging concertgoers to focus on enjoying the performance instead of pursuing individual interactions with members of the group.

Online users subsequently connected his remarks to Chan, although reports have stressed that NI-KI did not identify her specifically by her name. Neither the idol nor his agency, BELIFT LAB, has publicly confirmed that his comments were directed at Chan.

After speculation spread online, Mina issued an apology on X, addressing the controversy surrounding the event. Her apology was directed towards Sunoo and ENHYPEN fans, expressing regret over her actions.

The situation became increasingly hostile across social media, with Chan reportedly receiving online harassment from members of the fandom. Her death has led to scrutiny of how quickly online disputes can escalate when large fan communities become involved.

Fans Divided Over NI-KI's Responsibility

The backlash against ENHYPEN member NI-KI has itself turned into a controversy. Some fans say that his comments contributed to the chain of events that followed and believe he should address what happened. Others reject the idea that he was responsible for Chan's death, pointing out that his remarks were not explicitly directed at her and that the harassment came from other online users.

The disagreement has also exposed a difficult issue within K-pop fandoms, the difference between criticising an idol's public comments and assigning personal blame for an individual's death.

As investigative discussions continue, mental health advocates and industry observers are warning against the cycle of 'counter-harassment' currently being directed at the idol, noting that the tragedy has exposed deep-seated fractures in how fandoms balance protective loyalty toward idols with the urgent need for empathy toward fellow community members.