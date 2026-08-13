Manchester United and Leeds United met at Dublin's Croke Park on 12 August, bringing two English clubs to a stadium traditionally associated with Gaelic games. Manchester United had announced the fixture as the first club football match at Ireland's largest stadium, making the occasion a notable departure from Croke Park's usual sporting calendar.

The venue has previously staged international association-football matches. The Republic of Ireland played at Croke Park during the redevelopment of Lansdowne Road, including a 2009 World Cup play-off against France. However, the Manchester United and Leeds fixture represented a different milestone as the first club association-football match to be held there.

That distinction was central to the occasion. Croke Park is the home of the Gaelic Athletic Association and has hosted major Gaelic football and hurling fixtures for decades. The decision to stage an English club fixture there therefore introduced a different form of football to one of Ireland's most recognisable sporting venues.

Zirkzee and Aaronson Trade Goals as United and Leeds Draw at Croke Park

The match ended 1-1 during regulation, before Manchester United prevailed 5-4 in the penalty shootout. Joshua Zirkzee put United ahead in the first half after combining with Bryan Mbeumo, giving Ruben Amorim's side the early advantage.

Leeds responded through Brenden Aaronson, who capitalised on a mistake to level the score before half-time. Neither side could find a second goal during the remainder of regulation.

The friendly therefore went to penalties, where United eventually secured the win. Noussair Mazraoui converted the decisive spot-kick after Leeds' James Justin struck the crossbar.

United were awarded the BOYLE Sports Cup following the shootout, although the match was primarily part of both clubs' preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign rather than a competitive league fixture.

Leeds were using the game as part of their preparations for their return to the top flight, while United continued their pre-season schedule.

Mazraoui's Decisive Spot-Kick Secures United Victory

The 1-1 draw gave both sides another opportunity to assess their squads before the start of the new Premier League season. United ultimately secured the win via a 5-4 penalty shootout, with Noussair Mazraoui scoring the decisive spot-kick.

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Zirkzee had given United the lead in the first half after combining with Mbeumo. Leeds responded before the interval when Aaronson took advantage of a defensive error to bring the score level.

The teams could not be separated during the second half, sending the match to penalties. United converted five of their attempts, while Leeds missed the opportunity to settle the contest when Justin's effort struck the crossbar.

For United, the victory provided another pre-season test as the squad continued preparations for the new campaign. The match also gave new and returning players further minutes before the Premier League schedule begins.

Leeds, meanwhile, used the fixture as part of their preparations for their return to the Premier League. Despite the defeat, the club avoided losing during regulation and had taken the match to a shootout against United.

The result ultimately became secondary to the wider significance of the occasion at Croke Park. The 1-1 scoreline and penalty shootout gave the Dublin crowd a competitive finish, while the fixture established a new chapter in the history of one of Ireland's most recognisable sporting venues.