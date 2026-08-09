Lucas Digne has completed an £8.5 million transfer from Aston Villa to European champions Paris Saint-Germain, signing a three-year contract in Paris that takes the French left-back back to the Parc des Princes. The move brings him into the squad of the reigning continental title holders and ends his eight-year stay in England.

Digne played for Everton before joining Aston Villa after first leaving PSG in 2016. The 33-year-old spent three seasons in Birmingham, becoming a key part of Unai Emery's reshaped side and helping Villa win last season's Europa League, the club's first major trophy since 1996.

PSG triggered an £8.5 million option to buy the defender, according to multiple reports, before agreeing personal terms on a deal running until 2029. The fee was confirmed in the club's official announcement.

Why PSG Paid £8.5m for Digne's Champions League Experience

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Digne's first PSG spell, between 2013 and 2015, yielded only 30 league appearances before he was sold to Barcelona in 2016. A decade on, he returns as an experienced squad option rather than a rising talent, having played through a 60-game season and a deep European run with Villa.

'I am very honoured to be returning to Paris Saint-Germain following the wonderful experience I had here more than ten years ago,' Digne told PSG's in-house media. He added that he was 'particularly impressed by how the club has developed over the years'.

PSG have presented the signing as a targeted decision rather than nostalgia. The club, European champions in each of the past two seasons and fresh from a penalty shoot-out win in the 2026 final, are looking for a defender who can slot into high-intensity knockout football without a learning curve.

Digne is expected to push Nuno Mendes, the Portugal international who has been first choice at left-back when fit but has endured periodic fitness issues. He could also mentor PSG's younger defenders.

Villa's Summer Exodus

For Aston Villa, the transfer marks the latest departure from a squad that delivered the club's best season in three decades. Digne made 182 appearances in all competitions for Villa and Everton combined during his time in England, and started nine Europa League games last season, including the final, with Emery regularly relying on his delivery and composure in high-pressure matches.

He is also the third senior figure to leave Villa Park this summer, following midfielder Youri Tielemans and forward Morgan Rogers, removing a significant chunk of the side that helped Villa compete both domestically and in Europe. Villa have not yet unveiled a direct replacement at left-back, and there has been no comment from the club hierarchy beyond standard farewell messages.

The expectation is that they will need to return to the market before the window closes. Digne said he 'can't wait to start this new chapter and put all my experience at the service of the team', promising to 'give my very best to defend the colours of Paris Saint-Germain'.

How effectively the move strengthens PSG's defence, and how well Villa cope without a player they had come to rely on, will become clearer as the new season unfolds.