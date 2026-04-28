Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 19 year marriage ended quietly in Nashville earlier this year, but the fallout is now playing out in public, with reports suggesting the country star may be in a mid–life crisis. Reports from multiple outlets citing unnamed insiders claim Urban may be struggling to repair his relationship with the couple's teenage daughters, while Kidman is said to have primary custody.

Kidman and Urban confirmed their split in late 2024 after nearly two decades together, with the divorce reportedly finalised in January 2025. They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, who grew up under the spotlight as their parents cultivated the image of one of Hollywood's most enduring couples.

A Daughter's Quiet Snub

The latest twist in the Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban divorce story centres on their eldest daughter's social media activity. Sunday Rose appeared to unfollow her father on Instagram, a small move that quickly sparked speculation online.

Read more Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Unfollows Dad Keith Urban as Rumours of New Girlfriend Heat Up Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday Rose Unfollows Dad Keith Urban as Rumours of New Girlfriend Heat Up

Reports said the unfollow was temporary and that, as of Tuesday 28 April, father and daughter were once again following each other. Even so, the brief break was seized on as a possible sign of family strain, especially after comments Sunday made in a March profile for Elle Australia.

According to Ok!, Sunday did not mention her father in the interview. Instead, she praised her mother, calling Kidman her 'biggest inspiration in life' and describing her as a 'key part of everything' she does in her emerging modelling career.

The custody arrangement reportedly means Sunday and Faith spend most of their time with Kidman. A source quoted by the Daily Mail claimed: 'The girls have always been very close with their mother. They've made their own choices about their dad.'

If accurate, that would suggest the distance is being driven by the daughters' own response to the split rather than any formal effort to alienate them from Urban. Still, the claim remains unverified and comes from an unnamed insider rather than an on the record source.

Another source cited in the same report said Sunday and Faith are 'hurt and angry' on their mother's behalf and may hold Urban more responsible for the breakup. 'There's some resentment against Keith. If they are blaming someone, it's him, not her,' the insider said, adding that Urban feels 'worried' about his bond with his daughters.

The same source insisted Urban does not blame Kidman and does not believe she is turning the girls against him. None of the family has publicly addressed those claims.

Is Keith Urban In A Mid–Life Crisis After The Split?

Away from the family fallout, Urban's post marriage lifestyle has also become part of the story. One unnamed insider claimed 'things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven't rebounded', suggesting the split was far more painful behind the scenes than public statements indicated.

Urban, long seen as a devoted husband and tireless touring musician, is now being portrayed by some reports as embracing a more carefree lifestyle. One source claimed he 'seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a midlife crisis since the split', a line that has since been widely echoed in headlines.

A separate insider went further, reportedly describing his behaviour as a 'pathetic midlife crisis' and linking it to rumours involving younger women in his orbit. Urban has been mentioned in gossip reports alongside 25 year old singer Karley Scott Collins and 25 year old musician Maggie Baugh, who has appeared on stage with him during his tour.

The same reporting noted that Baugh was later revealed to have a boyfriend, which undercut speculation of a romance. There has been no public confirmation from Urban, Collins or Baugh about any relationship, and the rumours remain unverified.

What appears clearer from the reports is that communication between Kidman and Urban remains strained. Since the Practical Magic actress and the Grammy winning guitarist went their separate ways, they have reportedly not been speaking, leaving every unfollow, interview omission and anonymous quote to carry added weight.

The wider picture is of a family adjusting to a major change. Kidman is said to have primary custody, the daughters appear to be leaning towards her, and Urban is being portrayed as trying to balance single life with the risk of drifting further from his children.