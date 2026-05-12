Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have once again found themselves at the centre of online speculation after reports claimed the pair deliberately avoided attending the 2026 Met Gala together over fears surrounding the so-called 'Met Gala curse'.

The claims emerged after Jenner's solo appearance at the annual fashion event, while Chalamet spent the evening watching the New York Knicks' NBA playoff game. The absence quickly fuelled discussion across entertainment media and social platforms, particularly as the pair have become one of Hollywood's most closely watched celebrity couples over the past two years.

According to a Page Six report, Jenner allegedly feared that appearing alongside Chalamet at the Met Gala could trigger the infamous 'curse' associated with celebrity couples who attend the event together before later splitting up.

What Is the 'Met Gala Curse'?

The so-called 'Met Gala curse' is a long-standing celebrity superstition suggesting that couples who make high-profile appearances together at the annual event often break up shortly afterwards.

Entertainment fans frequently point to former celebrity pairings such as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, as well as Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, as examples linked to the theory. While there is no evidence supporting the superstition, it has become a recurring talking point in celebrity culture.

Page Six reported that, according to an insider, Jenner intentionally avoided making a formal Met Gala debut with Chalamet to avoid negative energy surrounding their relationship.

Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has publicly confirmed those claims.

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Chalamet Chose Basketball Over Fashion's Biggest Night

While Jenner walked the Metropolitan Museum of Art's famous steps in a custom Schiaparelli ensemble, Chalamet documented a very different evening on social media.

Several entertainment outlets reported that the actor spent the night attending the New York Knicks playoff game, continuing a trend that has now seen him skip the Met Gala multiple times in favour of basketball.

According to reports, Chalamet posted footage from the game to Instagram while Jenner attended the gala alone.

Social Media Reacts to Latest Relationship Speculation

The pair's separate appearances triggered intense online debate, with fans divided over whether the absence reflected relationship strategy, personal preference, or broader tensions.

Some social media users mocked the idea of a 'Met Gala curse', while others suggested Jenner's decision reflected growing caution around maintaining privacy in a highly scrutinised relationship.

Discussions on Reddit and entertainment forums also highlighted Chalamet's long-standing reluctance toward celebrity-heavy fashion events, with some fans noting that he has largely avoided the Met Gala since 2021.

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Others viewed the situation as evidence of a more deliberate effort by the couple to avoid overexposing their relationship in public.

One of Hollywood's Most Watched Couples

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in 2023 and have since made several public appearances together during awards season and high-profile entertainment events.

Despite their increasing visibility, the pair have remained relatively private compared with other celebrity couples tied to the Kardashian-Jenner family.

That balance between visibility and restraint has only intensified public fascination with the relationship, particularly whenever either star appears solo at major events.

For now, neither Jenner nor Chalamet has publicly addressed the 'Met Gala curse' speculation directly. But their latest separate appearances have once again demonstrated how even absence can dominate celebrity headlines in the social media era.