Fresh speculation surrounding the breakdown of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness has intensified after reports claimed Nicole Kidman deliberately avoided Jackman during the 2026 Met Gala.

According to an insider quoted by StyleCaster, Kidman distanced herself from Jackman at the high-profile event because she remains loyal to Furness following the couple's highly publicised separation.

The source reportedly claimed Kidman is 'firmly Team Deb,' suggesting tensions remain within Hollywood and the Australian celebrity circles over the end of Jackman and Furness' nearly three-decade marriage. Neither Kidman nor Jackman has publicly addressed the claims.

Longtime Hollywood Friendship Reportedly Strained

Kidman and Jackman have long been viewed as part of the same close-knit Australian entertainment network, frequently appearing together at industry events and publicly praising one another over the years.

However, according to StyleCaster, Kidman intentionally kept her distance during interactions at the Met Gala, avoiding extended engagement with Jackman during the evening's celebrations.

The report claims Kidman's loyalty lies with Furness, who has remained a respected figure within Australian film and entertainment circles since news of the split emerged.

Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, describing the decision at the time as a mutual step toward 'individual growth'.

Met Gala appearance fuels online speculation

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The Met Gala has once again become a hotspot for celebrity speculation, with fans and entertainment outlets closely analysing interactions between high-profile attendees.

Social media users quickly picked up on claims that Kidman and Jackman were not photographed together during the evening, fuelling rumours of tension behind the scenes.

Neither celebrity appeared publicly confrontational, and there is no verified evidence of an argument or direct dispute. However, the insiders cited by StyleCaster suggested the avoidance was deliberate rather than coincidental.

The news rapidly spread across celebrity gossip accounts, with many fans debating whether Hollywood friendships inevitably become entangled in high-profile break-ups.

Public Sympathy Remains Divided

Since Jackman and Furness announced their split, public reaction has largely remained respectful, though speculation around the reasons behind the separation has persisted.

Some fans continue to express sympathy for Furness, particularly given the longevity of the marriage and the couple's reputation as one of Hollywood's more stable partnerships.

Others have defended Jackman, arguing that outsiders cannot fully understand the private dynamics of a long-term relationship.

The latest claims involving Kidman have added another layer to the narrative, shifting attention from the separation itself to the perceived loyalties within celebrity circles.

Hollywood Friendships Under the Spotlight

Celebrity friendships often come under intense scrutiny during public separations, particularly when multiple high-profile figures are connected socially and professionally.

Analysts note that award shows and events like the Met Gala create ideal conditions for speculation, as every interaction, or lack of interaction, is closely observed by fans and media outlets.

In this case, the narrative surrounding Kidman's alleged distancing from Jackman appears to be driven primarily by anonymous insider claims rather than by direct public statements. Still, the story has gained traction because of the longstanding public images associated with all three figures.