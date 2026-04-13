Keith Urban was once rumoured to have fathered a love child back in the 90s, and the rumours have persisted even though three decades have passed. Following his split from Nicole Kidman, speculation has heightened that the musician will finally address the claims about his alleged love child.

Urban is also rumoured to be making amends with his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are currently living with Kidman. According to Heat World, Urban is reported to have custody of his children for 59 days a year, with Kidman having primary custody for 306 days.

Love Child Rumours Resurface

As Nicole Kidman speaks out on divorce, did Keith Urban father a secret love child? - Heat https://t.co/nM01rbFVWZ — Xman (@guan_xujun) April 12, 2026

Urban is known for keeping certain aspects of his life private, which is why he has not publicly addressed the claims about his alleged love child.

'Those old rumours about him fathering a secret love child years ago are making the rounds. Keith is always quick to deny it but a lot of people think there's more to the story than he's willing to admit. He's a very private guy and he's successfully kept most of what he gets up to under wraps so it's very plausible that he could keep that sort of secret for many years,' an insider said.

The insider alleged that it is possible for Urban to one day demand a DNA test to debunk or prove the 'love child' theories. For now, the musician has no plans to address the ongoing rumours.

'He won't address anything though he insists it's all water under the bridge and doesn't see any reason to dig into it just to satisfy curiosity. Of course, that hasn't stopped people from talking, and there's definitely a sense that it wouldn't shock anyone if one day someone came forward asking for a DNA test,' the insider said.

Alleged Vacation Plans Revealed?

Read more 'Numb' Keith Urban Puts On 'Brave Front' After Public Snub by Daughter Following Nicole Kidman Divorce 'Numb' Keith Urban Puts On 'Brave Front' After Public Snub by Daughter Following Nicole Kidman Divorce

Rather than focusing on other matters, the insider claimed that Urban wants to pay more attention to his daughters, especially since he was absent from Faith Margaret's 15th birthday party in December of last year, according to Heat World. To make up for his absence, Urban is allegedly planning a special summer vacation with his children in the Bahamas. The insider claims that Urban is open to the idea of Kidman joining the trip.

'They love the Bahamas so that's likely where they'll go and he would love Nicole to come. Keith has been counting down the days to this break because he knows it's his chance to really reset things with the girls. He's actually a little nervous, he's putting all this pressure on himself to make it perfect, like he has to prove something to them,' the source said.

Urban has been vocal about his love for his children and has always been proud of being a father to daughters, having grown up without sisters. 'It's an incredible feeling and having girls — I love having girls. You know, I come from a family with no sisters, one brother. So, it's been quite the learning curve in a really good way,' he said.

Since his split from Kidman, Urban has not opened up about his daughters in his interviews. It remains unclear whether he is making plans with them this summer.