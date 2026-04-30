Keith Urban is privately telling friends he wants another child at 58, even as he navigates a painful split from Nicole Kidman and an increasingly tense relationship with their daughters in Nashville, according to insider reports.

The news came after Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalised their divorce in January, ending nearly twenty years of marriage and setting out a strict custody arrangement for their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. Urban, 58, is said to see the girls just 59 days a year under the agreement, while Kidman, also 58, was awarded primary custody.

Read more Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Kids Allegedly Call Singer 'Insensitive' Amid Dating Rumours Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Divorce: Kids Allegedly Call Singer 'Insensitive' Amid Dating Rumours

Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman: New Baby Hopes After Divorce

Urban has been single since the couple's September 2025 split and has been linked in gossip columns to several younger women. Against that backdrop, the country star has been open about wanting to expand his family despite his age and current turmoil with Nicole Kidman.

'Keith is very keen to have another child,' the source said. 'It's something he and Nicole talked about for years, but they were never able to agree.' Nothing about Urban's baby plans has been confirmed publicly.

Nicole Kidman's daughters have 'CUT OFF' dad Keith Urban: Insiders reveal why they are 'SO angry'... and how he is utterly 'distraught' but finally admitting 'guilt' https://t.co/aLzAh0kscE — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) April 29, 2026

If he does push ahead, it may land awkwardly at home. According to the Daily Mail, Sunday and Faith are already struggling to forgive their father over the divorce and have thrown their support firmly behind Kidman. One source told the outlet the girls are 'completely team Nicole and, right now, Keith is the bad guy.'

'He is the cause of every problem in their minds, and it's harrowing for him,' the insider said, adding that Urban is 'really distraught' about the distance that has opened up.

Strained Ties With Daughters As Keith Urban Looks Ahead

Keith Urban's relationship with Sunday and Faith appears to have grown more complicated in recent months. While he has 'every other weekend' contact on paper, insiders claim the emotional connection has frayed.

After the split, Urban would text his daughters and receive only 'one or two-word answers, if he got anything at all.' More recently, the same insider said, 'Now nothing. For now, he's just letting it happen and hoping that they can talk it out down the road. It hurts, but hopefully at some point they can have the conversations and move forward.'

Where Keith Urban stands with his and Nicole Kidman’s daughters post-divorce https://t.co/gRMG2UbyK6 pic.twitter.com/J7MszzOA0M — Page Six (@PageSix) April 29, 2026

'Keith has said that Nicole has been great during all of this,' the source said. 'But the girls are young, they're hurt, and they have to choose sides in their minds. So, they have chosen mom.'

Social media has only added fuel. On Tuesday, it emerged that Sunday had briefly unfollowed Keith Urban on Instagram, a minor but highly visible move that fans took as a sign of estrangement. Within hours, she was following him again.

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose shades dad Keith Urban in savage move: report Kidman and Urban, who called it quits in 2025 after nearly two decades of marriage, are also the parents of daughter Faith Margaret. https://t.co/1TJKfBUCpa pic.twitter.com/unKGtc2YKF — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) April 28, 2026

In March, Sunday also drew attention when she spoke to Elle Australia. She described Nicole Kidman as her 'biggest inspiration in life' and 'a key part of everything' she does, but did not mention her father at all. That omission cut deep, according to a source close to Urban, who said, 'He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub so publicly, there in black and white, has stumped him.'

Love Child Rumours And 'Damage-Protection Mode'

While weighing the possibility of another baby, Keith Urban is also contending with a resurfaced controversy from much earlier in his career. Rumours that he fathered a child in 1994 while engaged to ex-fiancée Laura Sigler have reappeared in the Australian press, putting extra pressure on him at a delicate moment.

Two Australian women have claimed their sister gave up Urban's child for adoption. He has denied the allegation, and no official documentation has been produced to prove paternity. With no independent confirmation, those claims also sit firmly in the realm of unverified rumour.

Keith Urban ‘Keen to Have Another Child,’ But Still in Damage Control Mode Amid Nicole Kidman Split https://t.co/3fiqaVzvnC pic.twitter.com/xhOhpoE2Sz — Star Magazine (@Star_News) April 29, 2026

Still, one insider said the speculation has forced Urban into 'damage-protection mode with Nicole and the girls.' He hopes that, in time, his desire to be a father again will be seen 'as a good thing,' rather than another complication.

Urban's camp has stayed publicly silent about both the love child story and the talk of a new baby. Nicole Kidman has not commented on any of the latest reports about her ex-husband's private life or his relationship with Sunday and Faith.

For now, the picture painted by those around the family is of a man trying to hold on to two ideas at once, repairing his fractured bond with the daughters he rarely sees, and imagining a fresh start with a new child, long after the marriage that defined his public image with Nicole Kidman has ended.