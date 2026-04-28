Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter Sunday Rose, 17, has reportedly unfollowed her father on Instagram amid reports that the country star has moved on romantically following the couple's divorce — a move that has drawn fresh attention to the family's adjustment to life after their parents' 19-year marriage ended in September 2025.

The report, first published by the Daily Mail, comes as Urban is romantically linked to 26-year-old singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins, who served as the supporting act on his 2025 'High and Alive' tour. Entertainment Weekly has since disputed the claim, reporting that Sunday Rose is still following her father's account as of Tuesday.

Sunday Rose Cuts Social Media Ties with Keith Urban

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Fans noticed Sunday Rose had unfollowed her father on Instagram, the Daily Mail reported.

The outlet noted that Sunday and her younger sister, Faith Margaret, had a strained relationship with their dad when their parents split in September 2025. Entertainment reporter Rob Shuter claimed that the pair refused to meet their father's rumoured girlfriend because they were loyal to their mum.

'The girls are really focused on mum right now. They're adjusting to all the changes, and it's natural they want to protect their space,' a family friend told Shuter.

Another source added that Urban is 'trying to balance his own life with his daughters' needs. The country singer reportedly wants his daughters to be 'comfortable,' but their 'priority is their mum and their own well-being.'

Inside the Romance Between Keith Urban and Karley Scott Collins

Collins first crossed paths with Urban when she served as the supporting act for Urban's 'High and Alive' tour in 2025. Collins even shared a tribute to Urban on his birthday, featuring a photo of the two hugging onstage during his concert. However, she only called Urban a 'friend' in the caption.

While some reports suggested the pair had already begun living together shortly after Urban's divorce was finalised, Collins had vehemently denied these specific claims.

She took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of an article with the headline: 'Keith Urban moved in with Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce.' In response, she wrote, 'Yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue' along with a crying-laughing emoji, Page Six reported.

Despite the denial, the rumours romantically linking her to Urban haven't stopped. Their shared history in the music industry has provided a foundation for a relationship that is clearly causing friction within Urban's immediate family.

The Shocking Split of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The entertainment world was stunned when the couple announced their separation in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage. While the specific reasons for the breakdown remained largely private, their divorce was finalised earlier this year.

The transition has been marked by various tabloid reports regarding both parties' attempts to move forward. Meanwhile, Kidman was linked to her 'Scarpetta' co-star, Simon Baker. However, sources close to the actors were quick to deny any romantic ties, maintaining that their relationship is strictly professional.

Whether Sunday Rose has taken a definitive side remains unclear, with Entertainment Weekly reporting she continues to follow her father's account.