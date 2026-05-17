Nicole Kidman is being accused by people close to Keith Urban of flaunting her 'happy single parent life' in public after their divorce in Australia was finalised in January, with one insider claiming the actress is rubbing her role as primary parent to their daughters 'in his face.'

For context, the former couple's 19–year marriage ended last year, with court papers obtained by People setting out an unusually lopsided parenting arrangement. Nicole Kidman, 58, was named the 'primary residential parent' of Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, while Keith Urban, also 58, would see the girls for just 59 days a year.

Neither side was ordered to pay child support. On paper, the agreement stresses mutual respect and a united front for the teenagers. Off paper, those close to Urban paint a more bruising emotional picture.

Read more Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Split: Insiders Call Singer's Post-Divorce Behavior a 'Pathetic Mid-Life Crisis' Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Split: Insiders Call Singer's Post-Divorce Behavior a 'Pathetic Mid-Life Crisis'

Nicole Kidman's Custody Role Becomes Flashpoint

According to a source who spoke to In Touch Weekly, Urban has tried to keep his public composure, despite the arrangement effectively removing him from day‑to‑day parenting.

'He's kept his side of the street clean and then some,' the source said, insisting the singer has refused to criticise Nicole Kidman in public or accuse her of turning the girls against him, 'even though ... the cold reality is that they're not currently a part of his life.'

The court documents outline the schedule in stark numbers. Kidman is set to have the girls for 306 days each year, with Urban's time reportedly limited to alternating weekends that add up to less than two months.

The same paperwork, cited by E! News, includes a carefully worded pledge: 'The mother and father will behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced. They will not speak badly of each other... They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.'

Urban signed off on that framework in August. The insider claims he did so because 'it felt like the right thing to do,' even as friends wondered why he appeared to surrender any fight for a more equal split. 'Never in a million years did he envisage any scenario this brutal,' the same person added.

Public Praise For Nicole Kidman, Silence For Urban

The emotional undercurrent sharpened in March when Sunday Rose publicly praised Nicole Kidman in an interview with Elle Australia, calling her mother 'my biggest inspiration in life.' The teenager has been visibly at Kidman's side on the global circuit, from Paris Fashion Week to the Met Gala and Chanel's annual pre‑Oscar dinner.

The source told In Touch that 'it hurts all the more to see the girls parading around with Nicole and clearly loving life more than they ever did when he was on the scene,' casting these appearances as part of a 'calculated move' by Kidman to underline her central role in the girls' lives.

Social media has added another small, if symbolic, crack. In April, Sunday briefly unfollowed her father on Instagram, according to the Daily Mail, before apparently reversing the move. It is a tiny act in the real world, but in modern celebrity families, such gestures are seized upon as emotional weather reports.

'She's like the cat that ate the canary right now, rubbing her happy single parent life in his face,' the insider said of Kidman, calling her behaviour 'cruel and totally out of line' in the eyes of 'pretty much everyone in Keith's world.'

Neither Nicole Kidman nor her representatives has responded publicly to these claims, and there is no independent evidence that her outings or interviews are designed to provoke her ex.

Keith Urban's Awkward On‑Air Exit

The tension between their private agreement and public lives surfaced in an unexpected way when Keith Urban appeared on Australian radio. During an interview on Mix 102.3's Hayley & Max in the Morning, a host asked what he thought about Nicole Kidman's on‑screen chemistry with Zac Efron in the Netflix film A Family Affair, referencing her history of 'great movies, TV shows all the time' and asking how he felt seeing his 'beautiful wife with beautiful younger men' in romantic scenes.

Urban vanished from the call. 'He's disconnected from Zoom,' a staff member was heard saying, suggesting that his team had pulled the plug rather than entertain the question. His representative did not respond to E!'s request for comment at the time. It was a fleeting moment, but for fans it underlined how raw the subject of his ex‑wife still appears to be.

Behind the formal language of custody worksheets and parenting plans, two global stars are clearly trying to redraw the lines of their lives while the rest of the world looks on.

Kidman is front and centre with her daughters, stepping into the role of primary parent with her usual professional poise. Urban, by his camp's account, is keeping quiet and is allegedly hurting. How much of that pain is the inevitable fallout of divorce, and how much is fuelled by calculated image‑making, is something only the two of them can truly answer.

Nothing so far confirms deliberate intent on Nicole Kidman's part, and much of what is being alleged rests on unnamed sources, so all such claims should be taken with a grain of salt.