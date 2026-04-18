Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban quietly split in September after nearly 19 years of marriage, and insiders now claim the country singer's post divorce behaviour, which they describe as a 'pathetic mid life crisis,' helped push the Hollywood couple to breaking point. The former power pair, both 58, have not publicly commented in detail on the separation, but people close to them say Urban's recent choices, on and off stage, have left Kidman reeling and their family struggling to adjust.

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The news came after months of speculation about the state of the Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban marriage, long considered one of the more durable partnerships in an often transient industry. The Oscar-winning actress and the country star married in 2006 and presented a united front through career highs, Urban's past struggles with addiction and the demands of raising two daughters while working across continents. According to OK!, however, the relationship began to unravel last autumn when Urban allegedly told Kidman he wanted out, a move those around her say she did not see coming.

In the months since, the contrast between their public lives has become increasingly stark. Kidman has focused on work, walking the Academy Awards red carpet alone and promoting upcoming projects including the thriller Scarpetta. Urban, by comparison, has leaned into the touring circuit, with international dates and a high energy show that recently brought him to London's O2 Arena.

On stage, he urged fans to switch off from outside worries, telling the crowd, 'We're here to friggin' forget about our lives outside of this arena.' To most in the venue, it sounded like standard concert patter. To some in his inner circle, it sounded like a mission statement.

Nicole Kidman 'Blindsided' as Keith Urban Changes Course

Those close to Kidman say the speed and sharpness of the shift in Urban's demeanour has been one of the most destabilising aspects of the split. One source, speaking about Kidman's state of mind, said the change in her estranged husband had been 'both sudden and profoundly disorienting.'

'The man she is seeing now feels very different from the partner she spent nearly two decades building a life with, and that disconnect has been incredibly painful for her to process,' the insider said. 'It is not just about the separation itself, it is the sense that something fundamental has changed in him.'

Among Kidman's circle, the working theory has hardened into something blunter. The same source said there was a 'growing belief' that Urban was in the throes of what friends have labelled a 'pathetic mid life crisis,' focused on reclaiming a carefree version of himself without fully considering the emotional cost.

To that group, Urban's schedule and social life suggest a man 'prioritising short term freedom and distraction over the long term impact on his family.' That may be harsh, but it is how some on Kidman's side now interpret his behaviour.

A Family Left in Limbo

If the marriage ended abruptly, the aftermath has been equally stark. Communication between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban has reportedly thinned to almost nothing, beyond what is necessary to keep their lives functioning.

'At the moment, communication between them is minimal and largely superficial,' another source said. 'By the time things came to an end, the relationship had broken down to a point where meaningful dialogue was difficult, and that situation has not really shifted since. There is still a lot of distance there, both emotionally and practically.'

What has unsettled some who knew Urban as a fiercely family focused man is how quickly he appears to have adapted to life as a single touring star. One insider described it as watching him 'step into an entirely different version of himself,' a version that does not sit neatly with the devoted husband image the couple projected for years.

Urban's post split social circle has also raised eyebrows. Reports have linked him with younger figures in the music world, including 25-year-old singer Karley Scott Collins, on a purely social level. There is no suggestion of wrongdoing, but within the circle of friends and family, it has added to the perception of a man trying to rewind the clock.

People close to the situation say these dynamics have not gone unnoticed by the couple's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15. The girls are believed to be living primarily with Kidman and have, according to one source, drawn closer to their mother as the separation has played out.

'The girls are very much in Nicole's corner and feel a strong instinct to look out for her,' the source said. 'They have seen the situation unfold up close, rather than hearing about it from the outside, and that has naturally shaped how they feel.'

There is, the insider added, 'lingering hurt' directed at Urban over 'how sudden it all felt' and the way the split unfolded, a pain that has not simply faded with time. Urban is said to be aware of that strain and to find it difficult to handle, knowing that rebuilding trust with his daughters will require patience and sustained effort rather than grand gestures.

Neither Kidman nor Urban has directly addressed the 'mid life crisis' characterisation or confirmed the private accounts circulating among friends, and without that, much of this remains in the realm of sourced reporting rather than fact. Until they choose to speak for themselves, observers are left piecing together a familiar story in celebrity culture: a long marriage ending, a public image colliding with private reality, and a family quietly adjusting to life on the other side.