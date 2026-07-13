Nigel Farage has been accused of exploiting the death of former Conservative MP Ann Widdecombe after saying he did not believe her killing was 'a burglary that went wrong'.

The Reform UK leader made the remarks while paying tribute near Widdecombe's home in Haytor, Dartmoor, days after she was found dead. His comments have since drawn flak from political figures, a close friend of the late politician, and police, who have urged the public not to speculate while the murder investigation continues.

Widdecombe was found dead at her home on Thursday after suffering serious injuries. Devon and Cornwall Police later arrested a 28-year-old white British man on suspicion of murder in Rotherham, around 260 miles away, on Saturday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives have repeatedly asked the public to avoid speculation about a possible motive.

Nigel Farage Comments on Widdecombe's Sudden Death

Farage visited the area on Saturday to lay a wreath in Widdecombe's memory before speaking to reporters. During the visit, he said he did not believe her death was 'a burglary that went wrong' and referred to a car that had reportedly arrived at her property at about 12.25 pm on Wednesday.

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His comments quickly prompted disapproval from Harvey Proctor, a former Conservative MP and longtime friend of Widdecombe, who accused Farage of turning a personal tragedy into a political issue before investigators had established a motive.

'Ann Widdecombe was far too dear to her family, friends and former colleagues for her murder to be exploited as political propaganda,' Proctor said.

He added that police had 'expressly asked the public not to speculate about the motive' and said it was 'deeply disappointing that Nigel Farage has chosen to do precisely that'.

According to the sources, Widdecombe's family did not want her death 'hijacked for political purposes' and were reportedly uneasy about Farage attending the scene while the investigation was still underway.

The criticism comes during a difficult period for the Reform UK leader, who has also faced scrutiny in recent weeks after reports that he failed to declare a £5 million gift he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne shortly before entering Parliament. Farage has previously said the money was used to pay for his personal security following threats to his safety.

Police Urge Public Not To Speculate

Detectives investigating Widdecombe's death have also appealed for restraint as inquiries continue.

Matt Longman, Assistant Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, urged members of the public to avoid spreading theories about why the former minister was killed.

'We are aware of online and public speculation, particularly with regards to motive,' Longman said.

'Again, I urge people not to share or engage with that speculation – it's unhelpful, it doesn't aid our investigation, and particularly, it's distressing to the family and friends of Ms Widdecombe.'

Farage later defended his remarks in comments to The Times, insisting he had deliberately avoided discussing possible motives. 'Harvey was very close to Ann, I know he is upset, but I was really careful not to be political,' he said.

He added, 'I was very clear in what I said. I said I would not speculate as to whether it was someone with a grudge, someone with mental health problems or someone with political problems.'

Farage maintained that he stood by one part of his earlier comments.

'I also said very clearly that I didn't believe for one moment that it was a burglary that went wrong and I am 100 per cent certain I am right on that.'

Supporters Defend Farage's Comment

Not everyone agreed with the criticism directed at the Reform UK leader. Party supporter Matt Goodwin defended Farage on social media, arguing that the backlash was unfair given the longstanding friendship between the two politicians.

'Imagine if somebody had said Labour MPs were using the murder of Jo Cox for "propaganda". Then why say it about Nigel Farage?' Goodwin wrote.

'Nigel knew Ann. He respected Ann. And they were incredibly good friends. The treatment of Farage is nothing short of disgraceful.'

Police have not disclosed a motive for Widdecombe's death, and no evidence has been presented publicly to support theories about why she was killed. As the investigation continues, authorities have stressed that speculation could hinder inquiries and cause further distress to her family and friends.