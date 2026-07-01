A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death at Hounslow, West London, after an apparent argument ensued on a double-deck night bus. No suspect has been identified at the time of writing, but detectives have launched a hunt for the killer to piece together the victim's final moments.

At around 1:47am on Tuesday, 30 June, officers were called to reports of a stabbing, where they found the victim with serious stabbing injuries. The police attended the scene with the London Ambulance Service at the junction of Bath Road and Great South West Road, but despite the paramedics' best efforts, the 22-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's identity hasn't been revealed publicly, but his next of kin has been informed.

Investigation Commences

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller is leading the murder investigation. He stated that although officers responded quickly to the initial report, the outcome was devastating.

Waller sends his condolences to the victim's loved ones while ensuring the suspect's apprehension, stating 'Our thoughts remain with his family and friends. This is a fast-paced investigation, and enquiries are ongoing. Patrols from the local neighbourhood policing team have been increased in the area, and anyone with any concerns is asked to speak to officers.'

As for what's already known, the police have reasons to believe that the attack stemmed from a bus row involving passengers on the N9 night bus, which runs between Aldwych in central London and Heathrow Airport. However, they have yet to determine whether the victim was stabbed on the bus or shortly after leaving it, since the body was found lying on the pavement.

The area is closed temporarily and is being treated like a crime scene, including the N9 bus that's now positioned in the taped-off zone. Authorities are also studying CCTV footage from the night bus to help identify the killer.

Officers urge anyone who saw the incident, or captured it on mobile phones, dashcams or doorbell cameras, to come forward. They stressed that even the smallest piece of information could prove vital in solving the killing.

Witness Describes Harrowing Final Moments

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In an interview, Kornelia Smok, 29, shared that she was woken up by shouting at around 1:40am, prompting her to look out her window, where she allegedly saw three men.

According to Smok, the two men were running away with one of them shouting 'run, run!'

Meanwhile, the third man was reportedly bleeding from his stomach while holding his abdomen before collapsing to the ground.

Kiran Hair, 79, echoed Smok's witnessing, stating, 'There were two to three people outside the bus. One of them looked injured; he was dragging himself along the fence as he tried to walk along the pavement.'

Community Reacts to Fatal Stabbing

Councillor Shantanu Rajawat, Leader of Hounslow Council, said he was 'shocked and deeply saddened' to learn about the fatal stabbing, and extended his condolences.

The incident also renewed already existing concerns regarding the safety of London's transport network, particularly on late-night routes serving the capital.

The councillor hopes to reassure communities in Hounslow by promising to increase police numbers in the coming days across the area.