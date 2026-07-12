Nigel Farage has dismissed the burglary theory around Ann Widdecombe's death, saying on Saturday that he believes the former MP was the victim of a 'premeditated murder' at her Dartmoor home in Devon. His remarks came as Devon and Cornwall Police urged the public not to speculate while detectives continue a murder investigation into the 78-year-old's death.

Widdecombe was found dead at her home in Haytor after police were called to the address on Thursday, 9 July, and the force said she had sustained serious injuries. Reports on Friday suggested detectives were examining whether the attack may have been a burglary gone wrong, but police have not publicly confirmed that as their working theory.

Nigel Farage Rejects Burglary Theory In Ann Widdecombe Death

Farage made the comments during a memorial event at the Moorland Hotel in Newton Abbot, where he said a car had been seen on the drive at around 12.25pm to 12.30pm on Wednesday, shortly before police believe Widdecombe was attacked. He argued that the timing made a burglary explanation unlikely, telling reporters that it made 'no sense' to him and that the incident looked planned from the outset.

The Reform UK leader also said Widdecombe had been due to do another interview at 1pm after appearing on television at 8am that morning, adding to what he described as the strangeness of the sequence of events. He said it should be left to police to establish the motive, while warning that public life had become more dangerous.

His comments were notably sharper than the tone of earlier tributes, and they arrived at a moment when the official picture remains stubbornly incomplete. That gap has left space for conjecture online, exactly the sort of thing detectives do not want when they are still trying to establish who entered the property, when, and why.

Police Urge Caution As Ann Widdecombe Inquiry Continues

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Saturday that their murder enquiry is in its early stages but moving at a 'significant pace.' Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said the force was deploying all necessary resources to find out exactly what had happened, and asked the public not to speculate, especially on social media.

Longman also said that speculation could harm the investigation and deepen the distress already being felt by Widdecombe's family and friends. The family has asked for privacy as they come to terms with the death, a request that now sits uneasily alongside the noise building around one of the more high-profile political deaths in recent memory.

Police have said they believe the attack took place on Wednesday, 8 July, at around 12.30pm, and that they are searching for a suspect believed to be a white male. A police cordon remained in place at the property on Saturday and forensic officers were seen entering the house, a grim reminder that this investigation is still very much at the stage of evidence, not certainty.

Farage said there were 'no words' strong enough for what he called an 'act of barbarity' against an innocent 78-year-old woman. He added that he hoped the killer would be caught quickly, noting that CCTV and ANPR systems in towns often help police identify suspects fast.

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The wider political reaction has been immediate, though not especially tidy. Widdecombe, who spent decades in public life and later became a Reform UK figure, was already the subject of tributes from across the political spectrum, while her death has also sharpened fears about the security of people in politics. It has been reported that Reform MPs are being given 24-hour protection, citing the party's own security arrangements.

Farage went further, warning that if the case remains unsolved, it could become another haunting mystery, like the Jill Dando killing. It was a striking comparison, perhaps a little too stark for some ears, but it reflected the unnerving mood around a case that has, for now, raised more questions than answers.